Best Buy launches a massive 3-day sale - here are 21 deals worth buying

Best Buy is kicking off the weekend with a massive 3-day sale, which means you can kick off the New Year with record-low prices on Apple devices, OLED TVs, laptops, headphones, smartwatches, and much more. I've gone through today's sale and hand-picked the 21 best deals worth buying - which you can see just below.



The offers listed out all include impressive savings and represent outstanding value. In fact, Best Buy has brought back several prices that we originally saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Some highlights are LG's 48-inch A2 OLED TV on sale for $549.99, Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 marked down to a record-low of $189.99, and a massive 50% discount on HP's 15.6 Chromebook Plus, bringing the price down to just $299.



See more of today's best deals below, and keep in mind Best Buy's 3-day sale ends on Sunday at midnight. If you're looking to shop for more bargains, I've listed today's best deals around the web further down the page.

Best Buy 3-day sale - the 21 best deals

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.99 at Best Buy

Grab the highly-rated Beats Studio Buds for $99.99 at today's sale. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $189, this deal is a great alternative.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.99 now $179.95 at Best Buy

The Beats Studio Pro are now down to $179.95, thanks to the massive $170 discount. As with all Beats headphones, these cans look beautiful and come with great smart features for both Apple and Android devices. In our review, we praised their sound quality and ease of use when it comes to features like personalized spatial audio.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 at Best Buy

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Best Buy has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $99. That's the best deal you can find right now and a fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $179 now $149.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy also has the Apple AirPods 3 on sale for $149.99, which is just $10 more than the record-low price. You're getting a longer battery life with the AirPods 3, thanks to the MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy

If you want noise cancellation with your AirPods, Best Buy has the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $189.99 - the lowest price we've seen. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version but with boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch: was $229.95 now $149.95 at Best Buy

You can get the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 4 on sale for a record-low price of $149.95. The top-rated smartwatch features a built-in GPS for tracking runs, walks, and bike rides. Plus, it provides you with a daily readiness score to see if your body is ready for a workout or recovery based on helpful insights.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $199 at Best Buy

The Apple Watch SE is on sale for a fantastic price of $199. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $349 at Best Buy

Best Buy's 3-day sale has the Apple Watch 9 on sale for $349, which is $20 shy of the record-low and the best deal you can find right now. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's 3-day sale has a $150 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, bringing the price down to $199.99. Compared to the Apple iPad, this is a great price for a tablet that provides plenty of power for browsing, streaming, doodling, and gaming.

Apple iPad mini, 64GB (2021): was $499 now $399.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 2021 iPad mini on sale for $399.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. You're getting a powerful A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making this iPad mini a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features. The hand-held iPad is a fantastic buy if you're looking for a smaller tablet that still packs a fully premium specs sheet.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $349.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a bigger tablet, Best Buy's 3-day sale also has the 10.9-inch iPad on sale for $349.99 - the lowest-ever price. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

HP 15.6 Full HD Chromebook Plus: was $499 now $299 at Best Buy

This 15.6-inch HP Chromebook comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's the ideal mid-range machine and a smart buy, especially now that it's getting a massive 50% discount, bringing the price down to just $299.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6-inch laptop: was $799.99 now $429.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a mid-range laptop, Best Buy's 3-day sale has the Lenovo IdeaPad on sale for $429.99. You're getting a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, plus Dolby Audio speakers and 10 hours of battery life.

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $699.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

This Dell Inspiron 15 is getting a $250 price cut, now down to just $449.99. Sure, it's not a high-end machine, looks-wise, but the impressive combination of an AMD Ryzen 5-7530U chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD are perfect for an everyday Windows machine. For under $500, you really can't go wrong with this Inspiron 15 - it's powerful and features plenty of storage for all your files and apps.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $89.99 now $64.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's cheapest TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $64.99 – a price unheard of. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution and smart capabilities, you're getting the connections you need to add a cheap streaming device.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy still has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $549.99. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, plus Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy still has the TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $399.99 - $50 more than on Black Friday itself. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in - all for under $500.

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,599 at Best Buy

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's $1,000 off at Best Buy. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's our top pick for this year's best TV. Our Samsung S90C review awarded it five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is also a little weaker, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that will satisfy all your TV needs, be that shows, movies, or gaming.