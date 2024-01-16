Best Buy 4-day sale: shop the 9 best deals with prices you won't find anywhere else

Best Buy has just launched a massive 4-day sale with incredible deals on best-selling TVs, laptops, and Apple devices. You can score record-low prices that you won't find anywhere else, and I've rounded up the 9 best deals just below.

What's the catch to Best Buy's 4-day sale? You must be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member to shop for today's incredible deals. The good news is that you can sign up for a membership that starts at $49.99 and enjoy more perks of a My Best Buy membership, such as free two-day shipping, 24/7 tech support, and AppleCare Plus protection plans with the purchase of an Apple device.



Below, I've listed a link to sign up for a Best Buy membership, followed by the most popular sale categories and today's nine best deals. Some highlights include the Apple Watch 9 on sale for $309, this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV for just $369.99, and Dell's powerful XPS 13 laptop on sale for $999.99.



All of the offers listed below are lowest-ever prices, which means you won't find a better deal anywhere else. Best Buy's 4-day sale ends on Thursday at Midnight, and you must be signed in as a Best Buy member to see the discounted price.

My Best Buy membership: sign up from $49.99 per year

If you want access to Best Buy's 4-day sale, you can sign up for a My Best Buy membership and shop today's deals. The My Best Buy Plus membership is $49.99 per year, and perks include exclusive access to sales, free two-day shipping, 24/7 tech support, and AppleCare Plus protection plans with the purchase of an Apple device.

Best Buy 4-day sale: today's 9 best deals

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $309 at Best Buy

Members only: Best Buy's 4-day sale has the Apple Watch 9 on sale for $309 - a new record-low price and the best deal you can find. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display.

iPad Pro 11 2022 (128GB): was $799 now $699.99 at Best Buy

Members only: Apple's 2022 iPad Pro is getting a $100 discount at Best Buy's member sale, which brings the 11-inch tablet down to a record-low price of $699.99. The Pro line sits at the top of Apple's tablet pile, and discounts are few and far between, especially on the latest 2022 model, so this is a deal that's not to be missed.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop: was $999.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

Members only: Lenovo's Yoga devices are easily some of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy, and Best Buy members can get this 16-inch model on sale for $649.99. The powerful and versatile laptop packs an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $ 1,349.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

Members only: The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops money can buy and this particular deal features a great price for a high-end spec. This machine includes a speedy Intel Core i7-1250U processor, 1TB SSD, and 32GB of RAM, which is absolutely overkill for most users. It is, however, great if you need significant multi-tasking performance with professional-grade applications.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2): was $1,299 now $999 at Best Buy

Members only: Best Buy members can get the latest MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price of $999. We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review thanks to the stylish design, sharp display, impressive performance, and long battery life. This is the one to get if you need a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads.

MacBook Pro M2 14-inch, M3 (2023): was $1,999 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy

Members only: If you're looking for more power, Best Buy also has the 14-inch MacBook Pro for $1,799.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2023 MacBook Pro packs Apple's M3 chip for exceptional power and speed, 512GB of SSD, and 18GB of RAM. The MacBook also features a compact, lightweight design and 18 hours of battery life.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $369.99 at Best Buy

Members only: If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has the TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a stunning price of just $369.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in - all for an unbelievable price.

TCL 85-inch QM8 Q-Class 4K UHD QLED TV: was $2,399.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy

Members only: Grab a massive feature-packed QLED display for $1,799.99 at Best Buy's 4-day sale. The TCL Q-Class TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Mini-LED and Quantum Dot technology. Plus, you're getting TCL's advanced processor, Game Accelerator 240, smart capabilities with Google onboard, a voice remote, and a built-in Subwoofer.

Samsung 85-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $1,299.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy

Members only: This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV is a Best Buy top-seller, and Best Buy has this massive 85-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $899.99 for the Super Bowl. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $1,000.

