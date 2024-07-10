Amazon's early Prime Day sale is filled with tech gadgets - shop the 21 best from $17.99

Early Prime Day deals are available to shop right now, and seeing as we're tech experts (hence the name), we've rounded up the 21 best deals on tech gadgets. While Amazon usually reserves its best deals for the official 48-hour sale (taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week), we're very impressed with the prices of the items listed below.



You'll find record-low prices and rare discounts on best-selling gadgets, including smart home devices, TVs, AirPods, tablets, and smartwatches. The deals are so good that we don't expect prices to drop further at next week's sale.

Some favorites include the Echo Pop smart speaker for just $17.99, this great value Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV for $419.99, and Apple's mega-popular AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $169 - the lowest price we've ever seen.



Keep in mind that some offers are exclusively for Amazon Prime members, which I've noted below, and others are available to everyone. If you're not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you through to this year's Amazon Prime Day sale.

Amazon Prime Day: the 21 best early tech deals

Echo Pop smart speaker: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon's best-selling Echo Pop just dropped to $17.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just received a 50% discount, bringing the price down to just $24.99. The smart speaker delivers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is less than half-price for Prime Day. The streaming stick has never been this low before, so it's a good opportunity to pick one up for less if you're not a member. We found it was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV in our Fire TV Stick review, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the Ring Stick Up Cam for $54.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $69 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab today's cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $69 – that's back to the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2023): was $149.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

Prime members: If you're looking for a smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for a new record-low price of $84.99. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was $599.99 now $419.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local dimming, and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size with these high-end features around $400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Apple AirTag is on sale for a record-low $24.99 at Amazon's early Prime Day sale. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Prime members: As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. This offer matches the previous record-low price we saw during last year's Prime Day so it's worth buying now as we likely won't see a similar offer for another four months.

Bose SoundLink Flex: was $149.95 now $99 at Amazon

Great battery life, easy portability, big sound, and easy-to-use controls all make this Bose speaker a great choice. We gave it 4 stars out of 5 in our Bose SoundLink Flex review and still think that it's a top alternative to some of the best Bluetooth speakers out there. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the price down to a record low of $99.95.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $169 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best-selling earbuds on the planet for a reason, and Amazon's early Prime Day sales have the earbuds for their lowest ever price of $169. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and an unloseable case.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the 2022 Fire HD 8 tablet for just $54.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. You're getting a 30% faster processor than the previous version for speedy performance, an eight-inch HD display tablet, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this Insignia 32-inch HD TV for just $79.99—the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, it comes with the Fire TV experience built-in, so you can stream your favorite movies and shows, and it has a handy Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon's brand new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Prime members can get a first-time discount, bringing the price down to just $44.99.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2024): was $649.99 now $449.99 at Amazon

The all-new Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for a record-low price of just $449.99. The 2024 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Ninja is one of the most popular air fryer manufacturers and this is a return to the record-low price for one of its latest and most accessible appliances. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, with preset functions for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. The compact design means it'll comfortably fit on your countertop, too.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Insignia 65-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities via the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa. Today's early Prime Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to a record-low price of $189.99.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $324 at Amazon

Amazon has the 10.9 iPad on sale for $324, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

Kindle Scribe: was $339.99 now $234.99 at Amazon

Prime members: This is the new lowest-ever price for the Kindle Scribe, beating the previous record-low by $5. It combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. In our Kindle Scribe review, we were initially disappointed with some missing features, but these have since been added in recent updates, so now this is good value for such a multi-functional device.

Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $519.99 now $329.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon's best-selling 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $329.99. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

GoPro Hero 12 Black Bundle: was $449.99 now $349 at Amazon

The GoPro Hero 12 Black bundle is the ideal entry point to the action camera world, saving you from needing to buy anything else. The camera offers 5.3K video which gives you 91% more resolution than 4K while it has best-in-class image quality and HDR support. Whatever you snap will look great here with a rugged and completely waterproof build ensuring it’ll never let you down whatever you have planned.

