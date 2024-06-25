Amazon Prime Day 2024 will be the longest yet – get ready for a six-day deal bonanza

After much speculation, the official dates for Amazon Prime Day in Australia have been revealed, and this year’s sale will last a full 6 days, kicking off at 00:00am AEST/SGT on Tuesday, July 16 and running all the way through until 11:59pm AEST/SGT on Sunday, July 21.

That's the longest Prime Day we've ever had, and as always, we expect it to deliver some of the best discounts on tech we'll see all year. We’ll be keeping a particularly close eye on prices of the best headphones , best tablets and the best cameras , but rest assured you'll find all of the best deals in our dedicated Prime Day deals hub.

Amazon is also promising big savings on the likes of Apple, Samsung, Dyson and Bose, among other big-name brands.

Of course, Amazon Prime Day deals are predominantly only available to Prime members (hence the name) but we do occasionally see some discounts open to all. If you’re not yet a Prime member but you want to take advantage of the best discounts, you can sign-up for a free 30-day trial today and even cancel it immediately, yet still be eligible for Prime Day deals.

While Amazon Prime isn't available as a subscription service in New Zealand, Kiwi shoppers will be able to partake as well as some of the discounted items will ship across ditch for free – just check the product listing on the retailer site for the delivery information.

And shoppers in Singapore will also be treated to a six-day deals fest, with plenty of discounts on local and international brands.

Prime yourself for Prime Day

Now that Amazon has officially revealed the dates for Prime Day in Australia and Singapore as being July 16, 2024 until July 21, 2024, now is a good a time as any to make sure you're prepped and ready. You can read our full guide to the sales event in our dedicated hub, but essentially, our best advice is to jump onto Amazon as soon as you can after the Prime Day sale begins, because discounts don't always hang around forever, or they can sell out quickly.

Amazon Prime Day has become one of the biggest and best sales events in Australia in recent years, usually bested only by Black Friday, if at all, and on the very rare occasion by EOFY. Not only do we get deals from the local Amazon AU store, but we're also treated to discounts from international stores, including those in the US, UK, Germany and Japan. Because of this, Prime Day in Australia tends to last longer than the equivalent events in other territories. If you plan on participating this year, then we always suggest purchasing whatever it is you're after, if you like the price you see.

This year also marks the longest-ever Prime Day sale for shoppers in Singapore, and we'll be making sure our dedicated Prime Day Singapore deals hub will be up to date with the latest deals as soon as they drop.