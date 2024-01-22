Amazon just dropped Super Bowl TV deals - save over $1,000 on 4K, OLED and QLED TVs

While we wait to see what teams advance to the Super Bowl, there's no time like the present to upgrade your TV for the big game. Amazon has a massive Super Bowl TV sale right now with incredible deals on big-screen displays from brands like Samsung, LG, and TCL, with over $1,000 in savings.



I've listed the best Super Bowl TV deals below, which include everything from a massive 98-inch 4K TV to a premium OLED display and a mid-size budget set. You can score incredible bargains on some of last year's best TVs, which all arrive before Super Bowl Sunday. Some of the best offers include this LG 86-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $996.99 thanks to a whopping $1,000 discount, this Hisense 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $598, and the top-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99.



See more of the best TVs from Amazon's sale below, and if you're looking for more bargains, you can visit our Super Bowl TV deals guide for all the top offers around the web.

Amazon Super Bowl TV deals

TCL 98-inch S5 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV (2023): was $3,999.99 now $1,998 at Amazon

Amazon's biggest Super Bowl TV deal is this massive TCL 98-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $1,998. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in. While this TV is pricey, you won't find many displays of this size under $2,000.

LG 86-inch UQ75 Series 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: was $1,999.99 now $996.99 at Amazon

Another big-screen Super Bowl TV deal is LG's 86-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $996.99 thanks to a whopping $1,000 discount. You're getting webOS 22 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and LG's α5 Gen5 AI Processor for premium picture and sound.

Hisense 65-Inch U6K Series mini-LED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $598 at Amazon

This Hisense set allows you to purchase a big-screen, feature-packed TV at an incredible price. The U6 Series TVs are Hisense's least expensive models with mini-LED backlighting, plus a QLED display, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

Upgrade to an OLED display with the top-rated 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV for a fantastic price of $1,599.99. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

TCL 65-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $699.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

A big-screen QLED display under $500 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal, with the 65-inch model on sale for just $499.99. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, Game Accelerator 120, and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant make this an excellent buy.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,899.99 now $1,426.99 at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,426.99 - the best deal you can find right now. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-inch 4K TV (2021): was $549.99 now $389.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free. Today's Super Bowl TV deal brings the 55-inch model down to just $389.99.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a smaller display, Amazon has its best-selling 50-inch 4-Series Fire TV on sale for $299.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

