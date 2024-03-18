Amazon is slashing Fire tablets ahead of its Big Spring Sale - prices from $64.99

Amazon's highly anticipated Big Spring Sale officially kicks off on Wednesday, but the retailer is giving us an early treat by slashing the price on its best-selling Fire tablets. For a limited time, you can score record-low prices on Amazon's Fire tablet range, with deals starting at just $64.99.



I've listed all the best Fire tablet deals below, including everything from Amazon's popular Fire 7 Kids tablet to the powerful Fire Max 11. Some highlights include the Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $64.99, Amazon's all-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet marked down to $149.99, and the iPad-like Fire Max 11 on sale for $199.99 - the lowest-ever price.



Keep in mind that Amazon's Fire tablets are rarely on sale outside of holiday sales like Prime Day, and today's discounts are very impressive. If you're looking to shop for more early bargains, you can visit our main Amazon Big Spring Sale roundup.

Amazon Spring sale: today's best Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B9J49SDJ%3Fref_%3Dmars_gen_B07TMJ1R3X%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Big Spring deals include the 2022 Fire HD 8 tablet for $64.99 - only $10 more than the lowest-ever price. You're getting a 30% faster processor than the previous version for speedy performance, an eight-inch HD display tablet, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CFYQHFMG%3Fref_%3Dmars_gen_B08BX8CW9V%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's deal brings the price down to $94.99 - just $15 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday.

Amazon Fire Max 11: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-powerful-octa-core-processor-lockscreen%2Fdp%2FB0B2SFTGQ6%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_777fa601_2%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $ 279.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Amazon's powerful Fire Max 11 tablet is also on sale, down to a record-low price of $199.99, thanks to today's 29% discount. You're getting a 1-inch display, a 2.2GHz octa-core chip, which the company claims makes it almost 50% faster than its next-fastest tablet, and up to 14 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Fire-Kids-tablet-Top-selling%2Fdp%2FB0BLBLRLJB%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_c0a7ef07_0%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

If you need a good quality but extremely affordable tablet for your kid, the Fire 7 Kids tablet is a solid choice, especially with today's $40 discount. 16GB of storage, along with built-in parental controls and an excellent battery, makes this a great buy.

Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition (2022): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B9J1B7BY%3Fref_%3Dmars_gen_B07WDDT3G5%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

The latest <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-hd-8-kids-edition" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for $99.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon_Fire_HD_10_Kids%2Fdp%2FB0BL5SZ3VV%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_327fa775_2%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $189.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for Amazon's latest and greatest kids tablet, the Fire HD 10 is marked down to $149.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. It sports a large 10-inch HD screen, 32GB of storage, speedy performance, and a kid-proof case.

