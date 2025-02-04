Amazon has a massive sale ahead of Presidents' Day – cheap TVs, appliances and AirPods

February has arrived, which means Presidents' Day is near (February 17, to be exact). To celebrate, Amazon has launched a huge sale with impressive deals that I recommend buying right now. You can find record-low prices on TVs, appliances, bedding, vacuums, and smart home devices.



• Shop Amazon's full sale



As TechRadar's deals editor, I've covered Presidents' Day sales for seven years, and the best deals typically involve tech devices and home appliances. Amazon's early sale includes just that, with huge discounts from brands like Apple, Bissell, Roomba, LG, and Keurig.



A few of my favorite deals include Samsung's 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for only $397.99, the popular iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $129.99, and Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99 - the lowest-ever price.



Shop more of Amazon's 15 best deals below, and keep in mind that most offers are on sale for record-low prices, which means you probably won't see a better deal on Presidents' Day proper.

Amazon's 15 best early Presidents' Day deals

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon I've had my eye on the Blink Mini 2 since its release, and now that it's on sale for a record-low price - it's a must-buy. The compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Thanks to its six-quart capacity, this Cosori air fryer is ideal for the whole family and has a wide temperature range of up to 450 degrees. It's thankfully non-stick and dishwasher safe, so clean-up is as straightforward as cooking your favorite meals. Amazon's early Presidents' Day sale has brought the price down to $89.99, which is just $2 shy of the record-low price.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon My favorite early Presidents' Day deal in Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 for $169. That's the lowest price we've seen in weeks and just $15 more than the Black Friday record-low price. The sound quality is excellent, the noise cancellation power is top-level, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is superb, and they're packed with smart features for iPhone users, including an 'unlosable' case that's genuinely super-helpful.

iRobot Roomba Q0120 Robot Vacuum: was $249.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $129.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba features three levels of powerful suction for custom cleaning on carpets and hard floors and recharges itself when the battery is low.

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $469.99 now $397.99 at Amazon If you want to buy a big-screen budget TV ahead of Presidents' Day, this 2024 Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K TV for $397.99 is an incredible deal. The entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $79.99 now $49.97 at Amazon The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are always a top seller during holiday sales like Presidents' Day, and the queen-size set is on sale for $46.97 when you apply the additional discount. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024): was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon The latest version of Ring's fully wireless video doorbell is back down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon's early Presidents' Day sale, matching last year's best Black Friday deal. It's a real bargain, and you can use most of its features without a subscription.

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Cook Slow Cooker: was $59 now $49.96 at Amazon Just in time for the upcoming Super Bowl, Amazon has the super-handy 7-quart Crock-Pot on sale for just $29.99, thanks to an impressive 40% discount. This Crock-Pot is incredibly easy to use - and clean, thanks to its Dishwasher-safe stoneware and glass lid.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Amazon Premium TVs are always popular during Presidents' Day, and Amazon has LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee machine: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Thanks to its compact size, this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for those working with a small kitchen space. It can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide. Today's early Presidents' Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $59.99 – just $10 more than the record-low price.

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $129 now $99.99 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99.99 – a new record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Today's pre-Presidents' Day deal shaves $25 off when you apply the coupon code 20254KWIN at checkout.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $329 at Amazon Apple's last smartwatch, the Apple Watch 10, is back down to a record-low price. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. This is the same price we saw on Black Friday, and I can't imagine it will drop further on Presidents' Day proper.

You can also shop early deals in our Presidents' Day TV sales guide and browse our Super Bowl TV sales roundup.