Amazon forgot to end its Labor Day sale: here are the 19 best deals from $9.99

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip just dropped back down to its all-time low price. This lightweight laptop is a half-inch thick and includes two Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, and a MagSafe charging port. It boasts an "all-day" battery that can last up to 18 hours on one charge, perfect for just enough time for a work-cafe visit or commute back home. The built-in camera and three mics also make it a suitable choice for video call conferencing and calls. The cheapest model is the one with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, but the one with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is still over $200 off.