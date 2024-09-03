Amazon forgot to end its Labor Day sale: here are the 19 best deals from $9.99
Amazon's Labor Day sale is still live - shop today's best deals
While this year's Labor Day sales event has come and gone, Amazon's sale is live. That means if you missed out on yesterday's deals, you can still save up to 40% on TVs, kitchen appliances, smart home gadgets, vacuums, Apple devices, and more.
• Shop Amazon's full post-Labor Day sale
As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've gone through Amazon's post-Labor Day sale and listed the 19 best deals. All the offers listed below have the same discount we saw over Labor Day, which means you can score record-low prices on robot vacuums, Ring Doorbells, OLED TVs, air fryers, and iPads. Some highlights include Apple's 10.2 iPad on sale for $199, the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $179.99, and Samsung's stunning 65-inch S90D OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen.
Keep in mind that Amazon's website now says that its Labor Day sale will end at Midnight, which means time is running out to snag a bargain.
Amazon's 19 best Labor Day deals still available
Wall Charger, 5 Outlet Extender with 4 USB Charging Ports: was $19.98 now $9.98 at Amazon
Grab this convenient wall charger on sale for just $9.98 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The three-sided charger features five outlets, four USB charging ports, and a fireproof shell and surge protection.
Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon
The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Labor Day, and Amazon still has the compact smart security camera for just $19.99 - only $5 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.
Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon
This deal on Amazon's cheapest and most basic streaming stick is $5 more than the record-low price. The Fire TV Stick Lite is capable of streaming your favorite content in full HD through all the major streaming apps with voice controls but is not able to control your connected TV or soundbar. A minor inconvenience in order to pay the lower price.
Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $22.99 at Amazon
Looking to buy a cheap and capable smart speaker for a small space? Amazon has the Echo Pop on sale for $22.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low price. For that money, you get a fun, basic, and compact smart speaker, according to our Echo Pop review. It has Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free, and you can connect it to other smart devices throughout the home.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $24.97 at Amazon
The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews and is always a best-seller at holiday sales. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables. Today's extended-Labor Day deal brings the price down to $24.97 when you apply the $5 coupon at checkout.
Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $49.99 at Amazon
The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Amazon's post-Labor Day sale has the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $54.99. That's a 40% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.
Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $109 now $59.99 at Amazon
This Keurig K-Mini coffee maker features a compact size and cheap price, especially now that it's on sale for $59.99 - $10 more than the record-low price. The coffee maker can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped of kitchens.
Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon
The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $59.99 at Amazon, which is $5 more than the record-low price. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.
Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139.99 now $89.99 at Amazon
Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's deal brings the price down to $89.99, which is $10 shy of the lowest price.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Amazon
The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Amazon has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $89. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.
Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon
Ninja is one of the most popular air fryer manufacturers, and this is a return to the record-low price of one of its latest and most accessible appliances. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, with preset functions for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. The compact design means it'll comfortably fit on your countertop, too.
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum but don't want to spend a lot on a Dyson, Amazon has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away on sale for $159.99. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features lift-away technology, so you can just lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.
iRobot Roomba Q0120 Robot Vacuum: was $249.99 now $179.99 at Amazon
Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $179.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba features three levels of powerful suction for custom cleaning on carpets and hard floors and recharges itself when the battery is low.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for noise-canceling Apple earbuds, Amazon also has the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $189.99. That's just $20 more than the record-low we saw during Prime Day and the best deal you can find currently. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and an unlosable case.
Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199 at Amazon
Amazon has Apple's best-selling 10.2 iPad on sale for $199 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. According to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, the entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, whether browsing the net, streaming media, doing light work or playing games.
Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV: was $519.99 now $349.99 at Amazon
Amazon's best-selling 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $349.99 - $20 more than the lowest price we've seen this year. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $749.99 now $547.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for a budget mid-size TV, you can't get much better than this 65-inch Hisense 4K smart TV on sale for $547.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $600.
Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon
The 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip just dropped back down to its all-time low price. This lightweight laptop is a half-inch thick and includes two Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, and a MagSafe charging port. It boasts an "all-day" battery that can last up to 18 hours on one charge, perfect for just enough time for a work-cafe visit or commute back home. The built-in camera and three mics also make it a suitable choice for video call conferencing and calls. The cheapest model is the one with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, but the one with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is still over $200 off.
Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,599.99 at Amazon
Thanks to extended-Labor Day sales, Samsung's all-new 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,599.99. That's a $1,100 discount and a new record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You also get Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.