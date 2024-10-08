9 Prime Day headphones deals I'd spend my own money on – including Sony, Bose, AirPods and more

As sure as Liam falling out with Noel (again), you're always guaranteed to find seriously good headphones deals on offer during Amazon Prime Day. And, on Big Deals Day 2024 we've had an especially good crop that includes giant discounts on multiple headphones that we've rated super-highly across all kinds of budgets. I've chosen nine with killer deals in both the US and UK that rank among our guide to the best wireless headphones and best wireless earbuds, five of which received five-star reviews, and four of which are just great headphones I really like. I would happily buy any of these with my own money – the only reason I'm not is that I already own several of them!

In the US, I want to particularly draw your attention to the bargain Nothing Ear (a) for $77 (was $99) at Amazon, the unbeatable noise cancelling of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $179 (was $299) at Amazon, the record-low price of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for $168 (was $229) at Amazon, and the over-ear excellence of the Sony WH-1000XM4 for just $198 (was $349) at Amazon.

In the UK, it's all the same recommendations, because they're at equally tempting prices. The Nothing Ear (a) for £69.99 (was £99) at Amazon are unmatched value. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for £170.90 (was £279) at Amazon are the best-value noise-cancelling premium buds you can get. iPhone users can't do better than the Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for £179 (was £229) at Amazon. And, I think the Sony WH-1000XM4 for £179 (was £349) at Amazon is the best bang-for-your-buck you can get in over-ear headphones in the sale.

I've got choices going from $17/£17 up to over $300/£300 in this list, so you won't have any trouble finding something at a price to suit you. I've also guaranteed they're good with a positive review of each and every one.

Today's best Prime Day headphones deals in the US

Nothing Ear (a): was $99 now $77 at Amazon

★★★★★ rating! You cannot get a better pair of buds for the price than this, and this is $2 less than we've seen them before. Superb sound quality, very strong noise cancellation, a comfortable fit, a funky design, a great app… our Nothing Ear (a) review raved about the value of these buds. A total no-brainer for this price.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $299 now $179 at Amazon

★★★★★ rating! If you want the best noise-blocking power you can get for the price, these deliver it. They also sound superb, and have a ton of useful smart features. But the headline is the noise cancellation, and you can't get better for under $180. They've been $10 cheaper than this before (in July's Prime Day), so if you wait until Black Friday you might save a little more – but I think they're a great deal for this price, and our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review agrees.

Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $88 at Amazon

★★★★★ rating! This deal brings these buds back to the lowest price we've ever soon them, and considering what beautifully rich sound you get, plus great comfort and good noise cancellation, they're a bargain. Really, the only issue with these buds is that the Nothing Ear (a) came out more recently and have them beaten on value – but if you prefer to stick with Sony, these are an excellent choice, as our Sony WF-C700N review will attest.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $198 at Amazon

★★★★★ rating! So, these seemed to drop to $130 briefly, before that deal promptly went away. Mistake? It appears that way – but this deal equals the joint lowest they've been on Amazon before otherwise, and they're excellent value. They're older now, but this comfortable, light, folding design is a classic, and they still sound great, and block noise extremely well. Our Sony WH-1000XM4 review waxes lyrical about what they have to offer, and for under $200, they've only gotten better.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $298 at Amazon

★★★★★ rating! Sony's newest and best headphones, and this discount means they're at the joint-lowest price we've ever seen. They're sleek, they sound great, and the noise cancellation is very impressive – their only real problem is that the Sony WH-1000XM4 are very nearly as good, and a lot cheaper. But if you want Sony's best, our full Sony WH-1000XM5 review explains that you really get it here.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $168 at Amazon

★★★★½ rating! The AirPods Pro 2 are the best-selling earbuds on the planet for a reason, and this is the joint cheapest they've been so far, making them just incredible value for iPhone and Apple tech owners. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unloseable case, thanks to tech that literally points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They's also very small and light, so are great for comfort. Our AirPods Pro 2 review digs into all the extra features they have for Apple users – Android users should look to the Bose buds on this page isntead.

JLab Go Air Pop: was $24.99 now $17.49 at Amazon

★★★★½ rating! We have seen these hit around $12 before briefly, but not for a long time – and under $18 is a perfectly good amount to pay for these buds! Only some colors have deals this low on, but whatever hue to go for, you're getting amazingly good sound for the price. Obviously, that price is low, so it's not like these are for audiophiles, but you can't do better for under $20, as our JLab Go Air Pop review raves.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $329 at Amazon

★★★★½ rating! These offer the best noise cancellation you can buy, mixed with rich and energetic sound quality – at this price, they're an amazing bargain despite not being cheap, and are well worth the extra $30 over the Sony XM5 in my opinion. They're super-comfortable, they fold for traveling, they can be used wired or wireless, and they're at their lowest price to date, having only dropped as low as $349 previously. Our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones review says that the only real downside is the below-average battery life, but you can probably live with that…

Sony WH-CH720N: was $149 now $88 at Amazon

This is another record-low price for Sony headphones (only by $1, but still) – as long as the white colorway suits. As we said in our four-star Sony WH-CH720 review, these mid-range Sony cans pack in a lot of audio finesse and smart features for the price. They're comfortable, well-balanced, and suit any kind of music.

Today's best Prime Day headphones deals in the UK

Nothing Ear (a): was £99 now £69.99 at Amazon

★★★★★ rating! They've only been around since April 2024, and this is a return to the cheapest we've ever seen them sell for in the UK. You won't find anything else that sounds this good, and has such good active noise cancellation for the price. Our Nothing Ear (a) review really digs into why we like them so much – and that goes double at this price.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was £279 now £170.90 at Amazon

★★★★★ rating! These buds appear to have very briefly hit £156 at one point, but otherwise we haven't seen them cheaper than this price, which is an absolutely steal for earbuds that sound this good and, most importantly, block this much sound. Nothing offers better ANC for the cost – barely anything offers better ANC at any cost, actually. Read our full Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review for the in-depth verdict, but these are high-end buds for a mid-range price.

Sony WF-C700N: was £99 now £79 at Amazon

★★★★★ rating! The WF-C700N ripped our notions on what is achievable at this entry level to smithereens when they burst onto the scene in April 2023. The Nothing Ear (a) have since surpassed them at this price level for us (especially since they're even cheaper), but if you prefer Sony's style, these are the buds to go for. Our Sony WF-C700N review describes their fantastically rich sound and impressive extra features, including good noise cancellation.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350 now £179 at Amazon

★★★★★ rating! This is the lowest price we've ever seen for these superb Sony noise-cancelling headphones – by a whole tenner! They're an older model, sir, but they check out. For this price, you can't really do better for their combination of audio power, light and comfortable fit, and noise cancellation. We don't know how long they'll be around for still, but while they're here and under £180, they're a fantastic buy – we still stand by the full marks of our Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £379 now £259 at Amazon

★★★★★ rating! Sony's latest and greatest headphones have been £239 briefly in very early 2024, but otherwise this is the lowest we've seen. They have a sleek new design, but with the same comfort you expect from Sony, as well as really great sound and ANC. I think the Sony WH-1000XM4 are close enough to these that I'd save the money and get those, but these are undoubtedly fantastic – they did get five stars in our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, after all.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was £229 now £179 at Amazon

★★★★½ rating! The AirPods Pro 2 are the best-selling earbuds on the planet for a reason, and Amazon's Big Deal Day sales have the earbuds for an extra 22% off their already-reduced fee of £229. It's also £10 cheaper than their previously lowest ever price of £189, a fee they briefly dropped to in February 2024. Expect superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, gesture control, and unloseable case, and more. Highly recommended for this money for Apple users, as our full Apple AirPods Pro 2 review digs into.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was £449 now £329 at Amazon

★★★★½ rating! My personal favorite over-ear headphones, and the ones I always travel with. The sound quality is a clear step up over the Sony XM5, as is the noise cancellation – you can really hear where the extra money is going. They're also light, comfortable and have a folding design for travel. The only reason they didn't get five stars in my Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones review is that their battery life is below average.

JLab Go Air Pop: was £24.99 now £17.95 at Amazon

★★★★½ rating! This is effectively the cheapest these surprising buds have been in the UK. They're surprising because they sound unreasonably good for something this cheap. Audiophile? Obviously not. Fun, enjoyable and reasonably full bodied? Yes – and with rock solid connectivity and great build quality. Our

Sony WH-CH720: was £99.99 now £78 at Amazon

These dropped to £70 over the last Prime Day, but even this price with an extra £8 added back on is cheap for what they are. As we said in our four-star Sony WH-CH720 review, these Sony cans pack in a lot of audio finesse and smart features for the price. Unlike Sony's cheaper earbuds, they're not stealing flagship-like performance from the gods, but they're a comfortable, enjoyable listen, and the ANC does a good job of lowering outside noise.

