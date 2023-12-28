5 Amazon Boxing Day deals that are ideal for making your home smarter in 2024

In my opinion, Boxing Day can be just as fun, if not even better than Christmas Day itself. There’s good food, drinks, and deals galore. The day itself might have come and gone for another year but Boxing Day sales are still thriving, so it’s not too late to treat yourself to a post-Christmas bargain.

If smart home appliances didn’t quite make it to your Christmas wish list, look no further than Amazon’s Boxing Day sale on its own range of tech. From smart speakers and TVs, to home security systems, Amazon is currently listing great bundle deals at record-low prices ideal for turning your home into a smart home in time for 2024.

In this year’s Boxing Day sales, Echo products are front and centre in deals on Amazon’s range of smart home hubs, in addition to home security tech that can be purchased as bundles. While deals on Fire TV sticks are few and far between at the moment, Amazon’s offers on its smart TVs with integrated Fire TV do more than make up for it – so you can enjoy the functions of Fire streaming and a brand new smart TV all from one purchase.

Blink Video Doorbell with Alexa and Echo Pop: was £104.98 now £39.99 at Amazon

Record-low price: Amazon's Blink Doorbell and Echo Pop bundle deal is a perfect smart home starter kit sitting at its lowest price to date. Echo Pop is the Amazon hub that's ideal for smaller spaces, but has all the basic features you need to get a kick-start in your new smart home craze. Read our full Echo Pop review.

Amazon Echo (Refurbished 4th generation): was £98.99 now £44.99 at Amazon

At a generous discount of 55%, the 4th generation Echo is loyal companion for catering to your entertainment needs. For a model released in 2020, it's still a strong smart home hub for music, radio, and audiobook fans alike, with hands-free call features connecting you to your relatives and friends even more. Read our full Amazon Echo 4th Gen review.

Blink Outdoor HD security camera with Alexa and Echo Show 5 (3rd generation): was £364.98 now £158.99 at Amazon

Another great smart home starter kit that will enhance your home for 2024. This unmissable bundle at its lowest price includes four wire-free outdoor security cameras with Echo Show 5, both compatible with Alexa.

Toshiba UF3D 43 Inch Smart Fire TV: was £375.00 now £241.47 at Amazon

This smart Fire TV is a mere penny off its lowest price ever, making it a fantastic Boxing Day find. Its integrated Fire TV functions mean that you don't need an additional Fire streaming stick. Convenience is this TVs biggest attribute, as you can stream all your favourite movies and shows straight from your smart TV.

Ring Intercom and battery pack with Echo Dot (5th generation): was £204.98 now £155.96 at Amazon

In our reviews, we gave both Ring Intercom and Echo Dot 5th Gen four stars, and two of them in one bundle makes a great smart home kit. With the Ring app and Two-Way-Talk, you can speak to whoever buzzes your intercom through your phone or tablet and buzz them in. Both work with Alexa, so you can even use your Echo Dot to speak to those on the receiving end of the intercom. Read our full Ring intercom review.

Read our full Echo Dot 5th Gen review.

More of today's best Boxing Day sales