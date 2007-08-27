HP iPAQ 514 Voice Messenger review

In attempting to do everything, quality on the iPAQ 514 has been spread too thin

This is a device which does it all: everything from web browsing to IP Telephony to mobile office applications, all in a tiny package. We struggle to fault it in terms of features.

The voice commander function works after a fashion, allowing you to control the phone without using its complicated menus, it's a joy having the choice between GSM and SIP connectivity, and the battery life is excellent.

It's just a shame it wasn't a slightly more luxurious package. The phone looks fine, certainly, with a businesslike air projecting from the dark metal colour scheme, but the inclusion of only a 1.3 megapixel camera is the first clue to its real quality.

The squashy, unpleasant clear buttons are the second clue. And the screen, lacking resolution and poor in terms of outdoor brightness, is the final straw.

The iPAQ 514 has enough muscle for most business functions, but if you're buying something for personal use, even if you're dying to fiddle with WM6, this might be too underwhelming.