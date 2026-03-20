Save £300: Lenovo's vibrant Core Ultra 5 OLED Aura Edition laptop drops to £599 at Currys

Lenovo’s Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition is a lightweight 14-inch laptop that blends OLED visuals, AI-powered performance, and long battery life into a sleek, travel-friendly design. And I found a huge saving on on the Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition, now £599 (was £899) at Currys.

An Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor keeps everything running smoothly, backed by integrated Intel Arc graphics for creative apps and everyday workloads. It handles multitasking, editing, and day-to-day use without feeling slow or strained.

With 16GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM, it will move through heavier tasks with ease. The 512GB SSD keeps load times quick and gives you enough space for projects, files, and apps.

Today's top Lenovo laptop deal

Save £300 Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition 14" Laptop: was £899 now £599 at Currys This 14-inch laptop pairs an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with 16GB of fast RAM and a 512GB SSD for smooth multitasking and creative work. A vibrant OLED display, lightweight build, and long battery life make it ideal for working anywhere comfortably. Read more Read less ▼

A 14-inch Full HD+ OLED display delivers sharp detail with rich contrast and vibrant colours. With 100% DCI-P3, DisplayHDR True Black 500, and Dolby Vision, it looks excellent for creative work and streaming alike.

Weighing just 1.19kg, it’s easy to carry around, whether you’re commuting or working remotely. Despite the slim build, it still packs in a solid set of ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 connections and HDMI 2.1.

Battery life stretches up to 17.5 hours, so it can comfortably get through a full day without needing a charge. That kind of endurance will come in very handy if you’re often away from a desk.

A 5MP webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition keeps logins quick and secure, while the privacy shutter adds peace of mind when the camera isn’t in use.

Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos give it a boost for films, music, and calls, creating a fuller, more immersive sound than most laptops in this size.

At £599, this is one of the best deals I’ve seen for a slim, high-quality laptop with OLED and modern Intel hardware inside.

For more choices, look at our round up of the best business laptops you can buy.