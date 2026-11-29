Mini PCs rarely let you add serious graphics power later, but the Reatan A8 has an OCuLink port made for exactly that. Plug in an external graphics dock, and this small box can grow into a gaming or design workstation.

This Black Friday, the Reatan A8 is down to £500 (was £600) at Amazon. Under the hybrid chassis of metal mesh and plastic is an AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS with eight cores and sixteen threads, boosting up to 4.9GHz with 16MB of cache. Graphics come from the integrated Radeon 780M, a 12-core GPU running at up to 2600MHz. You get a massive 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory that expands to 64GB, and storage is a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD with a second NVMe slot that takes you up to 4TB.

Elsewhere, you'll find two 2.5GbE LAN ports, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, plus USB4, USB-C, HDMI and DisplayPort for up to four 4K screens. The box includes an HDMI cable, the VESA mount with screws, and a power cable. For more like this, we've found all the best Black Friday mini PC deals, and our experts have highlighted the top 8 AI mini PCs for running local LLMs.

Why we recommend it

The OCuLink port is the reason to buy this. The A8 gets by on integrated graphics today, but a graphics dock bought separately turns it into a far more capable machine without replacing the PC, so you can start small and upgrade when you're ready.

The two 2.5GbE ports come next. A 2.5GbE connection can run up to 2.5 times the speed of a Gigabit port when your router or switch supports it, which helps with large file transfers and downloads, and a second port lets you split a home network or run the PC as a small router or firewall.

The Ryzen 7 8745HS completes the case. Eight cores and sixteen threads leave room to keep a stack of browser tabs, a video stream, and an office app running together, and the 1TB SSD holds your files and games without an external drive.

What to know before you buy

The graphics are integrated, so the A8 won't match a full gaming rig until you add a dock, which isn't included.

Price Context

The £499.99 price is 17% below the £599.99 list price, and it's a Black Friday Big Deal. Amazon did not include an end date for the deal, so it could end at any time. It's already out of stock in the US right now, so it's a popular choice.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Reatan A8 if...you want a compact Ryzen 7 mini PC with 1TB of storage and a wired network that runs faster than Gigabit, you'd like the option of adding a graphics dock later, and you want something slightly quieter than the Bosgame P3 Pro.