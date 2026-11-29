HP's Victus 15 has been one of our top-rated budget laptops for video editing and gaming for a long time now. Built around the Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU, it's squarely aimed at creators, streamers, and gamers who want an all-rounder that won't break the bank. Now, for Black Friday weekend, HP's 15.6in laptop is down to £870 (was £1000) at Amazon.

Inside is an Intel Core 5 210H processor with eight cores, a 2.2GHz base clock that boosts up to 4.8GHz, and 12MB of cache. It has 16GB of DDR5 memory running at 5200MHz, with Windows 11 Home on top. The 70Wh battery supports fast charging, and two Bang & Olufsen speakers handle sound. The keyboard is a full-size, single-zone RGB layout with a numpad, and the webcam uses temporal noise reduction to clean up video calls.

Connections include five USB ports, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, a headphone jack and a memory card slot, with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless gear. HP adds its OMEN Gaming Hub app and three months of PC Game Pass with EA Play, which gives you access to over 100 games.

Save £129.98 HP Victus 15: was £999.97 now £869.99 at Amazon A 15.6-inch gaming laptop with an Intel Core 5 210H, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 with 8GB of GDDR7, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 144Hz Full HD IPS anti-glare display.

Why we recommend it

With a dedicated GeForce RTX 5060 and 8GB of GDDR7, your games run on the graphics card instead of sharing the processor's graphics. You can play on it, then switch to streaming or video editing on the same laptop, since apps that use the GPU run on it too.

The 15.6-inch Full HD display refreshes at 144Hz, 2.4 times as often as a standard 60Hz laptop panel, so fast action and quick camera turns look smoother. The anti-glare finish cuts reflections from lights and windows, which helps when you play in a bright room. A 1080p resolution is also a sensible match for an RTX 5060, since the card isn't stretched across more pixels than it needs.

Games take up a lot of space, and a 1TB SSD holds several big titles alongside your files and apps without an external drive.

Also consider

If you'd rather have a bigger screen and more processing power, ASUS's V16 pairs the same RTX 5060 with a 16-inch WUXGA 144Hz display and an Intel Core 7 240H with ten cores and sixteen threads, boosting up to 5.2GHz. It has 16GB of RAM, a backlit keyboard, three months of Xbox Game Pass, and a 512GB SSD, half the storage of the HP. At Amazon, it costs £999.99 (was £1,049.99).

Save £50 ASUS V16 : was £1,049.99 now £999.99 at Amazon The Asus V16 is a 16-inch gaming laptop with an Intel Core 7 240H, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 144Hz WUXGA display.

What to know before you buy

HP's warranty is one year, covering parts and labour, with no on-site repair. The memory is listed at a maximum of 16GB, so it's fixed, and that's all you get. The display is rated at 300 nits, which suits gaming but isn't aimed at colour-critical photo work.

Price Context

According to Amazon's price history, the laptop has ranged from £869.99 to £1,031.38 over the past 30 days, so today's price is the lowest in that period. It sits £130 below the £999.97 list price. Amazon also lists up to £66 on top of your trade-in value, plus 40% off McAfee and 40% off a year of Microsoft 365 Personal.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the HP Victus 15 if...you want a laptop with an RTX 5060, a 144Hz screen and 1TB of storage for gaming, with some streaming or creating on the side.