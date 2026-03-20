Agentic AI enables PCs to autonomously execute multiple tasks in parallel

Persistent local AI reduces reliance on cloud computing for sensitive workflows

Professionals can delegate urgent tasks and wake to completed project summaries

The personal computer has been central to work and creativity for four decades, allowing users to write, build, design, and analyze with professional-grade tools - but PCs have largely remained tools operated directly by humans, opening apps and performing tasks manually.

However, AMD now suggests that Agentic AI could be the killer app for even decades-old PCs, transforming them into systems that autonomously execute tasks and manage workflows.

Unlike traditional software, these AI agents can operate persistently, moving through information, drafting messages, compiling data, and summarizing key insights without constant human intervention.

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Agents transform task management

In practical terms, professionals can wake up to find urgent communications addressed, briefing documents assembled, and project summaries ready for review — work that previously required hours of human attention.

Agent Computers differ from standard PCs because they are not directly operated for each action.

A user delegates responsibilities, and the agents execute tasks in parallel, continuously, and autonomously.

Dropping a request into Slack or sending a message triggers the agent to perform follow-up work, research information, and compile results in real time.

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AMD argues this approach amplifies human capability rather than replacing it, allowing creators, developers, and professionals to focus on higher-value work while the machine manages logistics.

The combination of local AI persistence and autonomous execution is essential for everyday usability, particularly where privacy, cost efficiency, and control over sensitive data are required.

Running AI agents effectively demands high-performance components capable of supporting parallel workloads.

AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ processors, including the AI Max+ 395, are designed for persistent local models and multi-agent environments.

These processors provide the bandwidth, memory capacity, and compute efficiency necessary for a system that is always on and capable of handling multiple simultaneous AI tasks.

Systems like the Framework Desktop or AMD Ryzen AI Halo are cited as practical examples of machines built to serve as Agent Computers.

The Agent Computer functions differently from regular PCs — it works for the user, not simply with them.

AMD sees this as a new evolution in personal computing where AI agents operate independently yet locally, ensuring tasks are executed efficiently while maintaining data privacy.

However, widespread adoption of this system will depend not only on hardware capability but also on software reliability, cost, and user trust in persistent AI systems.

The Agent Computer concept makes AI agents central to modern computing, requiring high-performance processors, fast memory, and always-on systems.

AMD argues that combining such hardware with agentic software extends traditional PCs into autonomous, persistent task management for users and organizations.

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