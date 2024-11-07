Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a massive £550 price cut, making it one of the best early Black Friday deals I've seen

One of the best deals I’ve seen this Black Friday season has to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for just £1249 at Laptops Direct, a massive discount of £550 on one of our favourite folding phones.

This technically means you can nab the cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 6, with its 7.6-inch inner screen, flagship-class internals, and class-leading triple camera system for the same price as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and get the “folding” part of this folding phone for no extra cost.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was £1799 now £1249 at Laptops Direct

Black Friday is well and truly underway, and this deal proves it. You can now get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for just £1249 from Laptops Direct. It’s rare that we see super-expensive booklet-style folding phones come anywhere near the price of a flagship slab, and the total discount of £550 is one of the biggest we’ve seen on a phone so far this year. The Z Fold 6 offers a 7.6-inch inner screen and 6.3-inch cover display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with 12GB of RAM, and the unique multitasking and media potential of a folding screen.

In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, we were impressed with the phone’s design, displays, performance, photography capabilities, and software experience – everything except the high price, which this deal helpfully soothes.

With two exceptional 120Hz displays and a newly strengthened inner screen protector, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 holds a firm place in our lists of the best Samsung phones and folding phones. Many still consider it the quintessential folding phone, and we think it’s the best folding phone Samsung has ever made.

More Black Friday phone deals

iPhone 13: was £499 now £449 at Argos

Despite its discontinuation, Argos is still stocking the 128GB iPhone 13 in black or white. £449 is an exceptional price on an iPhone that is, for all intents and purposes, the same device as the iPhone 14, and it'll continue to be supported by Apple with software updates until at least 2028. The iPhone 13 is also currently still available at Amazon, albeit in more limited color and storage configurations.

Google Pixel 8a: was £499 now £349 + £10/mo at Giffgaff The best budget Google Pixel phone is on offer for a steal of a price from mobile network provider Giffgaff. With this offer, you'll save £150 on the up-front cost of the phone, and get a healthy 60GB of 5G data, unlimited calls, and unlimited texts for £10/mo. The two offers can't be taken seperately, and the data plan lasts 18 months, so you'll need to be sure of your decision. That said, this is a great deal for those looking to experience Google's phone and AI platforms on a budget.

Black Friday is getting closer and closer, and as November 29 approaches we expect to see better and better deals – to be sure that you don’t miss any of the action, be sure to check in with our coverage of the best phone deals.

More Black Friday deals in the UK

Want the latest deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!