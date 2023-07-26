My favorite Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal today is at Samsung itself - here's why

It's that special time of the year again for foldable phone fans - the one where we're graced with two new flagship devices from Samsung. As deals editor at TechRadar, I've been meticulously comparing all the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 deals today to try and find the top value choice - and I think I've found it.

While there's no such thing as a perfect deal for everyone, I'd single out Samsung's own promotion today as my personal top pick. Not only is it incredibly flexible, but some hidden features on the page really heap on the value.

First up, here's a look at the deal in full:

Today's best Galaxy Fold 5 deal to preorder

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: free memory upgrade, or up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Samsung's own promotion is probably our favorite from the initial batch of deals on both devices. Not only can you get a whopping trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 on both carrier and unlocked devices, but you're also able to get a free memory upgrade on the house as a preorder bonus. On top of that, the official store also offers unique colors and exclusive storage options that you can't get anywhere else. Check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review for our initial thoughts on the device.

Unrivalled flexibility

Probably my main reason for picking out this Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is that the superb trade-in rebate applies to both unlocked and carrier devices. Generally speaking, big rebates like the $1,000 that's being offered today are usually only found at the big carrier sites like Verizon and AT&T - and are always tied to a plan.

Unlimited data plans at the big carriers can often run anywhere between $60 to $120 per month, so not requiring one can be super handy if you're looking to save some cash in the long run. There are a multitude of fantastic prepaid plans on the market right now from smaller carriers like Mint Mobile and Visible, which can be a great alternative to signing on a dotted line for a whole two years of service.

Exclusive options

(Image credit: Future)

Reason number two - there are goodies at the official Samsung site that you won't find anywhere else. For example, Samsung is doing its usual promotion where there are a couple of 'special' colors that offer something a little different from the usual hues you'll find at other carriers. Today, your exclusive options are a classy Gray with a nice two-tone finish between the back cover and camera housing and a darker blue that offers a little more personality than the non-exclusive Ice Blue version.

Perhaps more important than colors are the exclusive memory options that also you'll find at the Samsung Store today. The free memory upgrade from 256GB to 512GB is a promotion that you'll also find elsewhere, but the $150 saving on the higher-end 1TB storage variant is completely exclusive to Samsung itself.

Hidden bundle options

(Image credit: TechRadar )

And finally, there are some well-hidden bundle goodies to be had at official Samsung site today. It may be hyperbole to describe them as 'hidden' but it's easy to glance over the additional savings of up to $300 that are available on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy Buds 2 when you bundle them in with a new phone. Here's a list of the specific savings you can get with a bundle:

Are these bundles for everyone? No - but they could potentially be handy depending on your tech requirements. For example, bagging a pair of decent noise-canceling earbuds like the Buds 2 Pro for $50 is a great deal, even if it's not an outright freebie Bundle some cheap tech on top of a trade-in rebate, free memory upgrade, and exclusive colors and Samsung's promotion is looking exceptionally strong right now.