Exclusive Samsung Black Friday deals: get up to $1,000 off Galaxy S23, Z Flip or Z Fold

TechRadar readers are among the lucky few to get exclusive early access to this year's Black Friday event at Samsung - including some fantastic deals on the brand's latest flagship devices.

All devices, including the Galaxy S23, new Galaxy S23 FE, and Galaxy Z series are available with variable trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 and the option to bundle in a cheap pair of Galaxy Buds Pro 2 for as little as $49. These premium wireless earbuds, worth $230 by themselves, are easily one of the best bundle offerings we've seen from the official site in recent times.

While all of today's Samsung Black Friday deals are strong, a special shout-out goes to the offer on the Galaxy S23 FE. This device is literally only a few weeks old as of writing but still comes with that strong bundle option - plus a minimum trade-in rebate of $100. This makes it a really, really handy option if you don't have a decent device ready to hand over.

Those who do have a highly-valued device ready to trade will find the best possible rebate on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 - which is available with a massive potential saving of up to $1,000. This is a match for the best rebate we've ever seen at the official store and it's even available on unlocked devices, unlike many Black Friday phone deals.

Exclusive Samsung Galaxy Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: up to $800 off with a trade-in, plus Galaxy Buds Pro 2 for $49.99

Samsung's Black Friday deals on its flagship series of Galaxy S23 devices have arrived. Not only can you get a great trade-in rebate of up to $800 off ($600 on the Plus and S23), but you can also bundle in some high-end Galaxy Buds Pro 2 for as little as $50. The Buds alone are worth $230 at full price here so it's a useful bundle to have, and you can also get 50% off cases and battery packs at checkout if you want to add even more cheap accessories.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: up to $400 off with a trade-in, plus Galaxy Buds Pro 2 for $49.99

The Galaxy S23 FE is low-key the best deal of them all in today's Black Friday sale at Samsung. Not only can you get a fantastic trade-in rebate of up to $400 but Samsung will guarantee that you get a $100 minimum for your trade. You'll also be able to throw in the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 for just $50 here, which is essentially the same deal as the one featured on the Galaxy S23 Ultra - a much pricier device than the FE.

Samsung Galaxy Z series: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, plus Galaxy Buds Pro 2 for $49.99

Thinking about going foldable? Samsung's Black Friday deals also extend to the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5. Up for grabs is a trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 on the Fold and up to $800 on the Flip 5 - both a match for the best we've seen. As with on the Galaxy S23 series, you can also throw in a cheap pair of Galaxy Buds Pro 2 (worth $230) for $50 with the Fold 5 and for $100 with the Flip 5.

