Samsung's flagship foldable just dropped to its lowest-ever price – score the Galaxy Z Fold 6 for just AU$1,985

The writer of our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review said that Samsung's foldable phone was edging "closer to perfection". Well, it's currently down to just AU$1,985 – the lowest price we've seen in Australia. And if it was nearly perfect at AU$2,749, this deal makes it a hair's breadth away.

While the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the talk of the town, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is still perhaps the best Samsung phone on offer – providing the best of both worlds between the best tablets and a flagship handset. Featuring the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Fold 6 is powerful enough to handle any work you can throw at it – including serious mobile gaming – and it boasts the best cameras of any foldable handset.

While foldable devices are often considered fragile, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is as tough as they come – boasting an IP48 rating that means it's protected against objects larger than 1mm and a 30-minute bath. An excellent smartphone across the board even when using its 6.3-inch folded display, its ability to unfurl into a 7.6-inch tablet makes it a stupendously versatile machine that's never been a better buy than right now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was AU$2,749 now AU$1,985 at Amazon Save AU$764 Without its folding ability, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a strong, albeit bulkier, competitor to other top phones. Imagine this – you're on the phone, scrolling through social media on the cover display while waiting for the bus. Once you sit down, you unfold the device to reply to emails, watch videos or play your favourite game on its big screen. The best part is, it's powerful enough to let you do all of the above at the same time. This deal is available on all three colours. The 512GB and 1TB models are down 26% and 23% respectively.

I didn't review the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, but I was lucky enough to spend a week with it as my own. Before using it, I thought that the iPhone 12 Mini was the best size for a phone, and figured that if you want a tablet so badly, you could just buy one, right?



It didn't take long for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to prove the error of my ways. I almost thought it was worth the price of admission the first time I didn't have to pull out my tablet or laptop to enjoy a bigger screen during my commute.

It's basically a top-tier Samsung phone that can unfold to a display that's not too much smaller than the 8.3-inch iPad Mini. It simply makes every activity you'd use your phone for more pleasant – that's why it costs almost AU$3,000 at full price.

However, where this phone truly shines – and what I was so blown away by in my time with it – was its multitasking ability. I said at the time that it made me feel like Bradley Cooper in Limitless (for the uninitiated, his character takes a pill to gain access to 100% of his brain's abilities).

This works well for fun activities, like watching sport on one side of the display while you play Marvel Snap or scroll through socials on the other. I also found it to be helpful when I'd forget my ereader. Not only was it comfortable to read on, but its split-screen functionality made researching while reading a breeze.

However, its ability to have up to four apps displayed on screen at one time is a real game changer when working. It makes the Z Fold 6 a solid main working device in a pinch, but it really excels as a secondary device paired with a PC or laptop.

You get Galaxy AI here, too. I found its AI summaries really helpful for quickly learning key information, and I loved the AI's ability to format my notes, especially when docs regularly go all wonky when working with the screen split.

While you'll want it unfolded as much as possible, the device is also a gem when folded. Its thickness is similar to two modern phones stacked, but it's not uncomfortable to use or hold, working as a great smartphone in its folded form. The only thing I didn't love was how it fit in my pocket.

At full price, despite how incredible it is, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is only recommendable to the most serious of phone users, those regularly working on-the-go or someone who is in the market for both a new phone and tablet.

However, it's an absolutely fantastic device that any user would love. This deal brings it down into the same price bracket as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra or iPhone 15 Pro, and for me, the Z Fold 6 is easily the best of the bunch.