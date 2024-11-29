New Samsung One UI 7 leaks show how the free update will change your Galaxy phone
Samsung's take on Android 15 is almost here
- A One UI 7 showcase has shown up on a Samsung site
- We're getting revamped icons and notifications
- Some of the One UI 7 apps are now available online
One UI 7, Samsung's take on Android 15, is scheduled to launch in full with the Samsung Galaxy S25 phones sometime in January – but we're getting a good look at the software, and some unauthorized app download availability, ahead of time.
As per tipster @chunvn8888, the official Samsung Spain website has apparently gone early with details of One UI 7. There's now a full showcase of the upcoming software online, highlighting key features and screen designs.
Some of the changes have been leaked already. We've got refreshed, modernized app icons, a revamped notification center that is more clearly separated from Quick Settings, and live updates on the lock screen (a little like the iPhone's Dynamic Island).
The Samsung Spain website (via Google Translate) describes One UI 7 as offering a "more sophisticated and intuitive" experience, which will "revolutionize the way you communicate and unleash your creativity to do it all".
More AI – new apps
Lmaoooo https://t.co/vMHAh2ST3x https://t.co/C3T2RzWPab pic.twitter.com/M2MZupp6nWNovember 29, 2024
There are of course updates to Galaxy AI coming with Samsung One UI 7. The Sketch to Image feature, which turns your scribblings into proper works of art with the help of AI, is getting more output options (including 3D cartoon and watercolor).
It also looks like we're going to get a new Portrait Studio feature, which again leverages AI, this time to turn your portraits into more artistic creations – you can choose from themes like comic, 3D cartoon, and sketch for the finished result.
In a separate leak, as reported by Neowin, some of the One UI 7 apps have already been found online and made available by tipster @GerwinvGiessen. It looks as though the Calendar, the Reminder, and the Voice Recorder apps are the ones available right now.
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Expect these early versions of the apps to be buggy, and you install them at your own risk – but they do give us another early look at the 2025 update. The rumor is that a public beta could be launching any day now.
You might also like
Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.