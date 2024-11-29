New Samsung One UI 7 leaks show how the free update will change your Galaxy phone

News
By
published

Samsung's take on Android 15 is almost here

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus from the front
The Galaxy S24 Plus will be first in line for One UI 7 (Image credit: Future)
  • A One UI 7 showcase has shown up on a Samsung site
  • We're getting revamped icons and notifications
  • Some of the One UI 7 apps are now available online

One UI 7, Samsung's take on Android 15, is scheduled to launch in full with the Samsung Galaxy S25 phones sometime in January – but we're getting a good look at the software, and some unauthorized app download availability, ahead of time.

As per tipster @chunvn8888, the official Samsung Spain website has apparently gone early with details of One UI 7. There's now a full showcase of the upcoming software online, highlighting key features and screen designs.

Some of the changes have been leaked already. We've got refreshed, modernized app icons, a revamped notification center that is more clearly separated from Quick Settings, and live updates on the lock screen (a little like the iPhone's Dynamic Island).

The Samsung Spain website (via Google Translate) describes One UI 7 as offering a "more sophisticated and intuitive" experience, which will "revolutionize the way you communicate and unleash your creativity to do it all".

More AI – new apps

There are of course updates to Galaxy AI coming with Samsung One UI 7. The Sketch to Image feature, which turns your scribblings into proper works of art with the help of AI, is getting more output options (including 3D cartoon and watercolor).

It also looks like we're going to get a new Portrait Studio feature, which again leverages AI, this time to turn your portraits into more artistic creations – you can choose from themes like comic, 3D cartoon, and sketch for the finished result.

In a separate leak, as reported by Neowin, some of the One UI 7 apps have already been found online and made available by tipster @GerwinvGiessen. It looks as though the Calendar, the Reminder, and the Voice Recorder apps are the ones available right now.

Expect these early versions of the apps to be buggy, and you install them at your own risk – but they do give us another early look at the 2025 update. The rumor is that a public beta could be launching any day now.

You might also like

TOPICS
David Nield
David Nield
Freelance Contributor

Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.