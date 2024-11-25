Your Samsung phone might be getting ChatGPT as part of Galaxy AI, according to new rumor

ChatGPT might be coming to Samsung phones

This could match OpenAI's deal with Apple

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman may have already met with Samsung

According to a new tweet by financial analyst Dan Nystedt, Open AI is in talks with Samsung to bring ChatGPT, its popular AI chatbot, to its mobile devices in an arrangement that would be similar to the one that Apple has with OpenAI.

OpenAI is in talks with Samsung Electronics to bring its AI capabilities to Samsung’s electronic devices, media report, which could mean a challenge to Google, which already provides AI services on Samsung smartphones. The OpenAI-Samsung discussions are said to mirror that…November 23, 2024

As the tweet points out, it would be a surprising move because Samsung already has the Google Gemini LLM behind its Galaxy AI, which is powering its most recent smartphones, as we discussed in our recent Samsung Galaxy S24 FE review.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, powered by Galaxy AI. (Image credit: Samsung)

A blow to Google

If Samsung makes the move to ChatGPT it will be another blow to Google, which has recently seen its search business targeted by OpenAI with the release of ChatGPT search, and would put it on equal footing with Apple, which has already integrated Apple Intelligence with ChatGPT.

Apple’s ChatGPT integration with its iPhone 16 range is expected to go live in December with the release of iOS 18.2, which is the first iteration of Apple Intelligence to feature Siri handing off requests to ChatGPT when they become too complicated for it to handle on the device.

The rumor of Samsung and OpenAI doing a deal has been around since a Reuters report of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman traveling to South Korea to meet executives from Samsung and SK Hynix to discuss a potential partnership for making semiconductor chips for AI processing, back in January.

Recently, Samsung unveiled its next-gen Bixby AI, but a move to ChatGPT could shortcut its path to having a powerful AI assistant on board its smartphones and mobile devices.

In July, Samsung announced it was on track to bring Galaxy AI to 200 million devices this year alone. Its recent releases include the innovative Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, which you can find in our roundup of the best Samsung phones of 2024.

