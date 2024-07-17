Hate iPhones? This is the one phone deal I'd buy before Amazon Prime Day ends

Right now, you can get a 256GB Samsung Galaxy S24 for just $659 at Amazon US, which is the lowest price I've ever seen for this particular model and one of the best Amazon Prime Day phone deals still available. The 128GB model is on sale, too, but I think 256GB is the sweet spot for phone storage.

In fact, I'd say if you're going to pick up a phone in this year's slate of Prime Day deals, the standard Galaxy S24 is the best phone to go for. I think it blends plenty of power, a great display, excellent cameras, and a whole host of AI features into a svelte frame that's easy on the eye.

Sure, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the leader of the S-series pack, but even with its own Prime Day discounts, I still feel it could be too much phone for most people. Instead, the Galaxy S24 has pretty much everything all but the most diehard of power users will need. So, if you're after a new phone, I suggest you jump on the Amazon deal below before Prime Day comes to an end.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 (256GB): was $859.99 now $659.99 at Amazon

The standard Galaxy S24 has never been cheaper. For $659 at Amazon right now, you'll get a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a vibrant 6.2-inch display, three capable rear cameras, and seven – yes, seven – years of software and security updates. That commitment matches Google's promise towards its newest Pixel phones, so you needn't worry about replacing the Galaxy S24 soon after purchasing. The 128GB model is on sale, too, but I think 256GB is the sweet spot for phone storage.

If you're not convinced by my argument, then I suggest you take a look at our Samsung Galaxy S24 review, where Senior US Phones Editor Philip Berne concluded: "The Galaxy S24 is a great choice for Android fans, with exceptional battery life, top-notch performance, and a sleek design that can stand up to some abuse. It’s got almost enough features to be called Ultra, instead packed into a smaller phone that’s easy to pocket and use one-handed."

And if you're still not sure, take a look at our roundup of the Amazon Prime Day iPhone deals to see how the price cuts on Apple's flagship phones weigh up against the Samsung price snipping.

