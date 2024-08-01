Tech21's protective, innovative, and sustainable iPhone cases are now 30% off

The specialist phone case and accessories brand Tech21 is currently offering one of its best-ever discounts across its range of excellent iPhone cases.

For a limited time only, you can get a whopping 30% off its best-selling iPhone case models, including its FlexQuartz and EvoMax ranges. Starting at £19.95, this is your chance to get a superb saving on a case that affords excellent protection, looks great, and is made of sustainable materials.

There are discounts on cases for all recent iPhone models here, ranging all the way from the iPhone 6 up to the very latest iPhone 15 range. There is also a wide range of colours available, including clear cases so you can show off your shiny new iPhone.

Speaking of which, as previously mentioned - today's 30% discount also applies to the FlexQuart iPhone 15 cases. We haven't tested these personally here at TechRadar but Tech21 claim these clear cases offer impact protection of up to 4.9m, which is a significant height to be dropping your phone from.

Not only will your iPhone be safe and sound with this advanced case, but it's also fully MagSafe compatible if you're a fan of Apple's excellent wireless charging system.

iPhone case sale at Tech21

Tech21 summer sale: get 30% off iPhone cases

Looking for a reliable case that won't cost a fortune? Head on over to Tech21 today to get a massive 30% saving across the brand's superb range of cases. Melding a classy design, sustainable materials, and cutting-edge protective capabilities, Tech21 has cases for all recent iPhone models here - including its fully MagSafe-compatible FlexQuartz range.

Other excellent options at Tech21 include the incredibly rugged Evo Max range and the 100% sustainable Recovrd range. The Evo Max range in particular offers the highest level of protection possible, full MagSafe compatibility, and a useful clip on holster.

The Recovrd range in comparison is more minimalist but still features 3m of drop protection, a nice selection of understated colours, and is made entirely of recycled materials.