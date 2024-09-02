Get the best mini power bank for only $17.98 thanks to Amazon's Labor Day sale
Limited time only: Anker's Nano Portable Charger hits record-low price
The 2024 Labor Day sales event is up and running. This is an excellent time of the year to get big savings on expensive products, but it's also an ideal time to bag those smaller, inexpensive products for an even bigger bargain. One of those deals is the Anker Nano Portable Charger at Amazon for $17.98 ($25.99).
• Shop Amazon's full Labor Day sale
With a whopping 31% off the list price, there's no better time to get a portable charger for your iPhone (lightning connection only). This will not work on Android phones, so make sure you've got the world's most popular phone before purchasing this product.
Labor Day deal: Anker Nano Portable Charger
Anker Nano Portable Charger: was $25.99 now $17.98 at Amazon
This incredibly small battery charger packs 5,000mAh and is compatible with the iPhone 14/14 Pro / 14 Plus, iPhone 13, and 12 Series. For the price, you can get it in white, black, green, and purple. If you're happy paying a little extra, then you can also get it in blue or pink. If you're on the lookout for a charger that will help see you through a busy day of using your phone, then look no further.
We love this incredibly cute mini phone charger. It sits neatly underneath your iPhone and is one of the sleekest charging options. The battery is only 5,000mAh, but that doesn't mean it won't charge your phone in superfast time.
This power bank will charge most iPhones from empty to full, making it a perfect pocket companion to prevent power outages during the day. At only 100g, the Anker Nano is the smallest battery charger out there, but it still packs plenty of power for its weight.
More Labor Day sales
- Amazon: Apple, Keurig, Dyson & Samsung from $19
- Appliances: 50% off major appliances at Best Buy
- Apple: AirPods, iPads & MacBooks from $80
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs, laptops & smart home
- Casper: 30% off all mattresses, starting at $599
- Cheap TVs: Samsung, LG & Sony from $169
- Dell: Inspiron, XPS 13 & Alienware from $299
- DreamCloud: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Helix: 20% off sitewide + free two pillows
- Home Depot: up to 40% off select appliances
- Lowe's: $1,000 off appliances, tools & patio furniture
- Nectar: mattress deals from $499
- Nordstrom: 35% off Nike, Adidas, Skims & more
- Purple: up to $1,000 off mattress and base
- Samsung: $1,500 off major appliances
- Saatva: up to $500 off luxury mattresses
- Walmart: 40% off furniture, laptops & TVs
To help you with your buying decision, we've collated all the best power banks of 2024. We also have a buying guide for the best laptop power banks. For more general deals, we also have our dedicated Labor Day sales page.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.