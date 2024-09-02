Get the best mini power bank for only $17.98 thanks to Amazon's Labor Day sale

The 2024 Labor Day sales event is up and running. This is an excellent time of the year to get big savings on expensive products, but it's also an ideal time to bag those smaller, inexpensive products for an even bigger bargain. One of those deals is the Anker Nano Portable Charger at Amazon for $17.98 ($25.99).



• Shop Amazon's full Labor Day sale

With a whopping 31% off the list price, there's no better time to get a portable charger for your iPhone (lightning connection only). This will not work on Android phones, so make sure you've got the world's most popular phone before purchasing this product.

Labor Day deal: Anker Nano Portable Charger

Anker Nano Portable Charger: was $25.99 now $17.98 at Amazon

This incredibly small battery charger packs 5,000mAh and is compatible with the iPhone 14/14 Pro / 14 Plus, iPhone 13, and 12 Series. For the price, you can get it in white, black, green, and purple. If you're happy paying a little extra, then you can also get it in blue or pink. If you're on the lookout for a charger that will help see you through a busy day of using your phone, then look no further.

We love this incredibly cute mini phone charger. It sits neatly underneath your iPhone and is one of the sleekest charging options. The battery is only 5,000mAh, but that doesn't mean it won't charge your phone in superfast time.

This power bank will charge most iPhones from empty to full, making it a perfect pocket companion to prevent power outages during the day. At only 100g, the Anker Nano is the smallest battery charger out there, but it still packs plenty of power for its weight.

More Labor Day sales

To help you with your buying decision, we've collated all the best power banks of 2024. We also have a buying guide for the best laptop power banks. For more general deals, we also have our dedicated Labor Day sales page.