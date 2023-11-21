Apple AirTag gets a rare discount on Amazon for Black Friday
Get a four-pack for just AU$143 from Amazon
Do you regularly misplace your belongings? If you're an Apple user, then you might want to get yourself an AirTag or two – or four – so you can keep tabs on them. Whether it's pieces of luggage while you travel, or something closer to home like your keys or wallet, just place or attach an AirTag to your belongings and never lose anything again.
In Australia, we hardly ever see the Apple AirTag get a discount of any kind. Enter Black Friday sales. And Amazon has taken this opportunity to shave a small amount off the asking price of a four-pack of the AirTags, now AU$143 or 13% off.
Admittedly a 13% discount isn't much but it's important to remember that we hardly ever see a discount on the AirTags. So if you've been holding out to pick one up, this is your chance to stock up on four as the single units aren't discounted at all and still going for AU$49 a pop.
Apple AirTag (4-pack)|
AU$169 AU$143 on Amazon (save AU$26)
The AirTag is one of Apple's highly coveted gadgets, and it rarely gets discounted, which is why tish Black Friday deal is so great. You can get Apple's location tracking device on sale for AU$143 for a pack of four. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.
The Apple AirTag is a handy Bluetooth location-tracking device that pairs with your iPhone. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item with Precision Finding technology. You can find out more about how it works in our in-depth Apple AirTag review.
The tracking device is also water resistant, and several accessories are available from Amazon if you want to easily attach the AirTag to your keys, phone, pet collars, and more. Right now, there's up to 26% off the Apple AirTag Loops and Leather Loops on Amazon, with prices starting at AU$29.
