With 50% off, Yomojo's great-value 5G mobile plans just got even better – starting at 8GB for just AU$9.95

With Australia's big-three telcos and major MVNOs like TPG and Amaysim often stealing the mobile-plan limelight, you might not have heard of Yomojo. But no matter what kind of phone plan you're after, Yomojo likely has something suitable – and at a far more affordable price than the big three.

In November, Yomojo will celebrate 10 years of providing Australians with phone plans and mobile broadband – and it's looking to make its anniversary one to celebrate. Recently acquired and now helmed by former Exetel exec James Linton, Yomojo is looking to challenge both the major and minor telcos, and it's started by revising its phone plans – and offering them all at a serious discount.

Already offering competitive prices with some of the best SIM-only plans on the market, Yomojo is slashing 50% off the first three months on its four SIM plans – which now includes the cheapest entry cost in Australia thanks to its AU$9.95/8GB plan. That’s not the only noteworthy plan on offer though. There are two other plans we think are worth highlighting – one to suit the average value-hunting Aussie, alongside one for data-hungry power users.

Yomojo 25GB Plan | 25GB data | AU$24.90 AU$12.45 per 30-day renewal (first 3 renewals, then AU$24.90) While the aforementioned 8GB plan will be enough for less-demanding users, we think this 25GB plan will best-suit the majority of users – for good reason. Just AU$12.45 per month over the first three months, this is an outstanding price for those who are regularly on their phone using data for social media, YouTube streaming, browsing the web and some light gaming – although it’s probably a bit slight for watching hours of Binge or downloading large files. You also get unlimited national talk & text and the option to get an eSIM.

Yomojo 100GB Plan | 100GB data | AU$49.90 AU$24.95 per 30-day renewal (first 3 renewals, then AU$49.90) If you're constantly using your data for social media, gaming, streaming and working on-the-go, then it's worth paying a little extra for a comfortable data allowance – and this plan’s 100GB will let you watch the best streaming services for hours, download movies and video chat all day long with no stress, and it costs just AU$24.95p/m during the first three months. Plus, its 150Mbps speed – while not a market leader – is three times faster than the most popular NBN plans, so it’s plenty fast for any type of use. And you get the same unlimited national talk and text and SIM card flexibility.

While these introductory deals rival the best on the market, they’re not the only way that Yomojo can help you save. For example, you can save up to a further 15% off your total monthly bill by bundling your plans together with family and/or friends. Cutting 2.5% off the price of your bill with each plan added, here's how the savings would break down if you were to earn the full 15% by grabbing dad an 8GB plan, mum a 25GB plan, 40GB for your three siblings and the 100GB SIM plan for yourself.

Bringing the monthly price of these six plans down to just AU$156.71p/m from the regular price of AU$184.40, that AU$27.69 saving would add up to AU$332.28 over 12 months – and you could save as much as AU$539.28 depending on your chosen plans.

So, not only does Yomojo's most premium plan (100GB for AU$49.90p/m) blow the next-best major telco offering out of the water (Vodafone’s 50GB for AU$49 plan), but you can save even more just by involving your family members. The potential discounts don’t end there either, as referring a friend to sign up for a Yomojo plan will earn you both AU$20 off your next bill.

Taking advantage of the Optus cellular network, which offers the fastest speeds in Australia even if the plans above cap out at 150Mbps, all of Yomojo's plans include 4G and 5G connectivity. Plan cycles run on a 30-day renewal cycle and have no excess data fees if you go over your limit – though you will need to buy extra data if you want to keep browsing. (Extra data is priced at AU$11 for 1GB and AU$20 for 2GB.)

If you’re after a simple, fast and affordable mobile service, Yomojo’s competitive plans are absolutely worth a look – particularly with the current 50%-off introductory deal. Better hurry though, as this promo ends on 31 March, 2025.