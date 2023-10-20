Was the iPhone 15 worth the hype? Apple fans give their verdict

Apple’s iPhone 15 handsets began shipping exactly one month ago today, so now seems as good a time as any to take stock of this year’s iPhone offering and ask: was the iPhone 15 really worth the hype?

You’ll find our own answers to that question in our iPhone 15 review, iPhone 15 Plus review, iPhone 15 Pro review, and iPhone 15 Pro Max review – but what about Apple fans more generally? Has the iPhone 15 proven a hit with the public, or left users feeling cold (or perhaps too hot)?

Well, Apple fan account AppleTrack has sought to shed light on that very question, having asked its 260,000 followers (via X) for their thoughts on Apple’s new best iPhones.

One month later: was the iPhone 15 WORTH the hype ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/ECWfBncBbaOctober 20, 2023 See more

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many of the responses to AppleTrack’s post are resoundingly positive – at least to begin with.

“Yes, it’s an incredible product. Best iPhone ever,” reads one reply, while another reads, “The 15 Pro Max is the best iPhone I’ve ever owned!”

One X user talks up the iPhone 15’s inevitable longevity – “reliable phone for sure” – and another commends its design and camera credentials: “Love mine. The weight reduction and camera improvements make it worth it to me, as it’s a device I’m using daily. The investment makes sense.”

So far, so good – and we’re inclined to agree. The weight reduction on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, in particular, is significant, with Apple’s new titanium design making its latest and greatest phone a much more practical proposition than the hefty iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The 48MP camera on the standard iPhone 15 marks a monumental upgrade over the 12MP sensor used by its predecessor, too; if you’re not fussed about telephoto zoom, then this new main camera essentially closes the photographic gap between Apple’s standard and Pro iPhones.

Is the iPhone 15 Pro Max the best iPhone ever made? (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

But some responses to AppleTrack’s post are more critical. “No [it’s not worth the hype],” writes one X user. “It breaks more easily than any other iPhone before it, the 14 had a better, crispier feel in the hand, and it’s overheated a lot, causing permanent damage.”

Another user laments the lack of changes versus previous iPhone generations: “No. Except for the weight [reduction] on the Pro series and Dynamic Island on the 15 series.”

Again, both points stand. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max suffered from significant overheating issues at launch – though these have now been fixed – and despite the addition of titanium sides on both phones, iPhone 15 Pro drop tests have suggested that it's not as durable as the iPhone 14 Pro.

Others have expressed criticism – or rather, indifference – towards the Action button (“I kinda forget it’s there,” writes one user). However, we suspect that this feature will grow in utility as both Apple and third-party app developers make good on its potential in the coming months.

As usual, then, the general consensus seems to be that Apple’s new iPhone upgrades are impressive, welcome, and useful – but potentially too few in number. Still, there’s no denying that all four phones rank among the best iPhones (perhaps even the best phones, period) ever made.

If you're interested in picking up an iPhone 15 for the best price available, head over to our dedicated iPhone 15 deals page.