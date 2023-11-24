Black Friday iPhone deals at Verizon score you a free iPhone 15 Pro, Apple Watch, and iPad - but there's a catch

Looking to score a new iPhone this Black Friday? Some of the strongest promotions you'll find anywhere today are over at Verizon, with the carrier throwing in a free iPad and Apple Watch SE alongside all 5G iPhones.

Surprisingly, you can actually bundle in these additional accessories on top of the already-great trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 across the iPhone 15 range - a rebate that applies when you trade-in any model of iPhone. Put together, you could potentially score a new iPhone 15 Pro, an iPad 10.9, and an Apple Watch SE 2022 alongside your plan here - there is a catch though, as you'd imagine.

The catch is of course you'll need a new line on a pricey unlimited data plan to be eligible, like with most carrier Black Friday iPhone deals. Even the accessory lines are paid separately here, so even the freebies come with a catch. Still, if you don't mind signing up for a new line on a 36-month plan, then this is a great option that can bag you some great accessories.

Best Verizon Black Friday iPhone deals

Apple iPhone 15 series: get a free iPad and Apple Watch with an unlimited plan

Verizon's headline Black Friday deal is here and it's offering a free 10th gen iPad 10.9 and a free 2nd gen Apple Watch SE. These freebies alone are worth $780 by themselves so this is a significant addition to the host of already-awesome trade-in rebates on the iPhone 15 series. The caveat here, however, is that you'll still need an unlimited data plan to be eligible for this saving.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, plus free iPad and Apple Watch

Here we go folks - this is our favorite trade-in rebate available right now on Verizon. While the maximum saving of $1,000 off is nothing new on the excellent iPhone 15 Pro, Verizon is currently letting you hand over any iPhone model to achieve that maximum rebate. That means you can potentially hand over an old beater and get a shiny new Phone 15 Pro in return - plus, the free Apple Watch and iPad that we've already outlined above. Note, this promo is only eligible with a new line on an unlimited data plan (upgraders can get up to $830 off).

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: get four devices with an unlimited data plan for $120 per month

Good for families: Verizon's latest promotion offers four iPhone 14 Plus handsets for just $40 each - and that's with a line on an unlimited data plan. Yes, the bundled plan is the carrier's more basic 'Unlimited Welcome' tier but this is still an amazing offer. Previously, an iPhone 14 Plus bundled with a single line would have cost close to $100 by itself so you get some incredible savings here.

