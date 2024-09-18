You can get a brand-new unlocked Google Pixel 8 for as little as $75 at Best Buy
A record-low price on this still-superb device
The Google Pixel 8 may be an older device, but it's still a great buy for 2024 if you can get a great deal on it. Right now, we're in luck, as Best Buy has just posted a massive $200 discount on the device, bringing it down to just $399 unlocked.
What makes this Google Pixel 8 deal at Best Buy so compelling isn't just the record-low upfront discount but also the ability to tack on a trade-in rebate for an even cheaper price. For example, the retailer is offering an additional discount of up to $325, which is enough to bring the Pixel 8 down to just $75 in total.
Of course, you'll need a pretty valuable device ready to hand over to get the full amount here, but even handing over a Pixel 7 in good condition will fetch around $120 in a rebate. Combined with the upfront discount, you're looking at a very cheap price overall, considering how good the Google Pixel 8 still is.
Google Pixel 8 deal at Best Buy
Google Pixel 8: was $699 now $399, plus up to $325 off with a trade-in at Best Buy
It may be a slightly older device now but today's deal on the Google Pixel 8 makes this flagship a compelling option. Not only can you get a decent $200 upfront discount, bringing the device down to its lowest ever price, but you can also get an additional discount of up to $325 off by trading in an older device. In combination, it's possible to get a device for just $75 here using these deals.
It's easy to overlook the Pixel 8 in favor of the shiny new Pixel 9, but it's a fantastic device that's not lacking in any real area. For example, the Tensor G3 chipset is still perfectly fine for everyday use, the display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, and the camera boasts most of the latest features like macro and autofocus support on the ultra-wide. When it comes to outright bang for the buck, then the Pixel 8 is a great choice.
Those looking for a bigger device could also check out the Google Pixel 8 Pro for $524 (was $375) at Best Buy. This device ramps up the display size to a respectable 6.7 inches and also includes a number of useful upgrades like an adaptive refresh rate on the display, a 5x telephoto zoom, and includes 12GB of RAM instead of 8GB. It's a pricier device overall, but Best Buy's $375 upfront discount can be combined with the trade-in rebate of up to $325 for a much cheaper purchase.
Check out our Google Pixel 8 review and Google Pixel 8 Pro review pages if you want to know more about these excellent devices. Alternatively, see our Google Pixel 8 deals and cell phone deals pages for even more options to save on phones this week.
