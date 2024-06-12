The best Pixel phone Google has ever made is down to its lowest price yet

Google makes some of the best Android phones and the Google Pixel 8 Pro is right at the top. This incredible phone is now available on Amazon for a record-low price of £659 (was £999) when the extra £40 off voucher is automatically applied at the checkout.

Our Google Pixel 8 Pro review goes into detail about why this phone is so great. With a 30% reduction, it represents one of the best mobile phone deals around at the moment. The 6.7-inch display is big, bright, and sharp, the camera is great for high-quality phones, and a 120Hz refresh rate makes it perfect for gaming.

Today’s best Google Pixel 8 Pro deal

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was £999 now £659 at Amazon

This is the smartphone leader for the latest AI features and camera capabilities. Alongside the 6.7-inch display that's as good as the iPhone 15 Pro Max, there's also a fantastic camera with a telephoto lens. The phone will also fix any of your past Google Photos, even if they were taken with a different phone. With an extra £40 discount applied at the checkout, this is the cheapest price we've ever seen for the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pixel look could do with a total refresh but this handset benefits from some improvements including a matte finish and nicer colours. We love the macro photography functionality of the Google Pixel 8 Pro, too – it's even better than what the iPhone offers.

You might expect all these features to run the battery dry but the Google Pixel 8 Pro actually has excellent life. The large cell inside and solid power management keep that bright display under control.

