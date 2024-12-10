My favorite Google Pixel 9 Pro deal of the year is back – get it before it sells out again

The best Google Pixel 9 Pro deal I've seen all year is back again at Mint Mobile this week. For a limited time only, the prepaid carrier is offering the device for just $599 alongside a new plan - a massive upfront saving of $400 without the need for the usual annoying trade-in criteria.

This exceptional deal was so popular the last time the carrier offered it the Pixel 9 Pro actually sold out. Luckily, the device has just been re-stocked so this is the perfect opportunity to bag one of the best phones on the market right now with a superb post-Black Friday deal.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is our current pick for the top phone of 2024 thanks to its great design, superb cameras, and innovative new AI features. At $599, this is easy to recommend if you're looking to bag the device without going down the usual trade-in route at one of the major carriers.

Mint Mobile Google Pixel 9 Pro deal

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $599 at Mint Mobile Mint Mobile has just brought back it's superb end-of-year deal on the stunning Google Pixel 9. For a limited time only, new customers can pick this one up for just $599 alongside a new plan. While a plan is required here, this deal also stacks with the carrier's end-of-year deal right now - which gets you a full year of unlimited data for just $180 upfront (averaging to just $15 per month).

Mint Mobile is currently one of the best prepaid plans on the market so today's deal is a great option if you're looking to switch up your expensive plan for something more budget-friendly. Mint Mobile's unlimited plan is a particular highlight at just $30/mo - although today's deal allows you to bag a full year of service for half that price.

If this particular promotion doesn't float your boat, then note that there are others worth checking out right now, such as the option to get a second line free for three months when you switch from either AT&T and Verizon. If you're interested, head on over to our main Mint Mobile deals to see what else is available from the carrier.