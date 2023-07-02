Google Pixel 8 phones tipped to get bigger batteries and faster charging

When it comes to the upgrades we can expect from the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro compared to their predecessors from last year, it looks as though batteries with larger capacities and faster charging speeds are on the way.

This new leak comes from "a source inside Google" speaking to Android Authority. Firstly, the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro will support 24W and 27W wired charging speeds respectively, up from 20W and 23W on the phones they're replacing.

However, wireless charging speeds will remain the same: 20W on the PIxel 8 (just like the Google Pixel 7) and 23W on the Pixel 8 Pro (just like the Google Pixel 7 Pro). Typically, wired charging is faster than the wireless equivalent on most phones.

There are small bumps in battery capacity too. The Pixel 8 apparently has a 4,485 mAh battery (up from 4,270 mAh on the PIxel 7), and the Pixel 8 Pro is said to have a 4,950 mAh battery (up from 4,926 mAh on the Google Pixel 7 Pro).

Wi-Fi and availability

Finally from this particular leak, both the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro are tipped to support the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard. The Android Authority report also says that ultra-wideband (UWB) support, for more exact location tracking, will remain exclusive to the Pro model.

There's also some speculation that the Pixel 8 phones will be available in more countries than their predecessors – specifically Austria, Belgium, Portugal and Switzerland – based on additional language support offered for the electronic warranty.

It's clear that none of these upgrades are huge ones, but certainly some improvements are better than none. It's worth bearing in mind that bigger battery capacities don't always equate to better battery life, so we're going to have to wait and see on that front.

If Google sticks to its usual schedule this year, then we should hopefully be seeing the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro around October time. We've also heard that the phones will offer improved performance and upgrades to both their displays and their cameras.