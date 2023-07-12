Amazon Prime Day deals from our best phones list, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra

If you're looking for the best phones, we keep a handy list to guide you and make sure to keep it updated with every great new phone we see. For Amazon Prime Day deals, we noticed that half the phones on our current best phones list are on sale, and there are even some great bargains on phones that almost made the cut.

Our best phone overall is on sale, and you can buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra for the lowest price we've seen since the phone launched in February. You can get the S23 Ultra for $849.99 if you opt for the 256GB storage model, and that should be enough unless you plan on recording video in 8K resolution, which the phone can handle, no sweat. The larger capacity 512GB model is also on sale for the best price we've seen.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199.99 now $949.99 on Amazon

Our best phone overall doesn't get a huge discount for Amazon Prime Day phone deals, but how much lower can you go? Samsung already packs a real 10x optical zoom camera, a hidden S Pen stylus, and the most features possible into a water resistant, stylish and durable design. This is still the phone to beat, and it's even cheaper than the lowest price we'd seen up until now.

If that's too much for you, you can also get our favorite bargain phone, the Google Pixel 6a, for the best price ever, and that's really saying something with this device. We loved the Pixel 6a because of all the price cuts we'd seen so far, but this Amazon Prime Day phone deal drops the Pixel 6a to $249, which is just an absurdly low price for such a solid phone.

Google Pixel 6a: was $349 now $249 on Amazon

The Pixel 6a is such a remarkable deal, offering amazing Google-exclusive features and plenty of power to take great photos. At its old price, it was on our list of best phones because it was already such a strong bargain, but at $50 lower than the lowest price we've seen, this phone is now a steal. Buy two instead of whatever $500 phone you're also considering, you'll be happier.

Of course, Google's best Pixel phone, the Pixel 7 Pro, is also on sale, and Amazon Prime Day brings the Google flagship (flat) phone to its lowest price we've seen. For $649 you can have Google's most powerful phone, with some of the best cameras on any smartphone around, period. If you want an amazing Android experience that only Google can deliver, with all of those upcoming Pixel feature drop surprises, pick up a Pixel 7 Pro while you can get it cheap.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB): was $899 now $649 on Amazon

The only thing we like more than the great cameras on Google's flagship Pixel 7 Pro is a great price drop on the Pixel 7 Pro. This Amazon Prime Day deal brings the best Pixel camera phone to its lowest price ever by $50, making it a great bargain. There are new Pixels coming in a few months, but we don't expect much lower prices to follow, so this is a great Prime Day phone deal.

The most surprising Amazon Prime Day phone deal is on the Motorola Razr Plus, a brand new flip foldable phones and one of our favorite foldables ever. The new Razr is a total refresh of the Moto Razr design, and it's a clear winner. The huge cover display beats all the other flip phones around, and it doesn't look like Samsung is going to match Motorola any time soon.

Motorola Razr Plus (2023): was $999.99 now $849.99 at Amazon

Save $150 – A price drop already on the great new Motorola Razr Plus 2023, and you don't even need to sign a contract agreement. This is a solid deal for a new Razr Plus, which justifies its higher price with a huge cover display, giving you half an extra phone on the outside of your flip. This is the best flip phone you can buy at the best price we've seen so far.

You can get $150 off the new Razr Plus for Prime day if you buy one unlocked from Amazon. That would make it cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, except Amazon dropped the price on Samsung's year-old flip phone to match the new Motorola.