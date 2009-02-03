Thrustmaster Hercules XPS 2.0 60 review

Its unusual for PC speakers to be this simple and sound this good so it gets the thumbs up from us

The Hercules XPS 2.0 60 have remarkable sound quality for such a deceptively simple set, and enough power to fill most rooms.

The actual speaker boxes are larger than you might expect, but that extra room has been put to good use.

The sound is a little on the bassy side, but considering there's no subwoofer included that's quite an achievement – and the advantage is that if you ever need to move your PC, there's just two wires to unplug and pack up.

Simple setup

Ah, blissful simplicity. Even with those booming bass tones, there's no noticeable loss of clarity throughout the speaker's range and despite the glossy plastic finish, they look quite the part as well.

There'll always be a place for aspirational audio equipment that uses analogue amps and rare metal drivers, but if your budget is somewhat more realistic than your dreams, this offering is just the compromise that's needed between your ears and wallet.