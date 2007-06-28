Canon HV20 review

Easy to use and with great high-def functionality, the HV20 is a superb example of a modern HD camcorder

Ease of use: 4/5. Lovely ergonomic design with well-placed buttons and superb manual control. Fixed viewfinder a bit of a pain though.

Features: 4/5. Lots of great features and excellent connectivity. Full inputs and outputs plus 25P a definite advantage.

Picture performance: 5/5. Superb quality in a wide range of situations. Slight grain in lower light but no more than can be expected.

Sound performance: 4/5. Upward-facing stereo mic gathers all-round audio surprisingly well, but slightly susceptible to light wind noise.

Value for money: 5/5. Overall, the HV represents superb value for money especially when considering the abundance of features and functions.

Conclusion

If you're looking for great value high definition without sacrificing functionality, the HV20 is a great place to start. Its comprehensive connectivity coupled with fantastic user-friendliness and superb playback quality make it the leader in its class.