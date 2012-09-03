There was a time when the passive 3D TV system, which most of us are familiar with from the cinema, was seen as a cheap, less effective technology best used on second-rung TVs.

That all changed in 2012 when LG - the company that came up with the technology and called it Cinema 3D - went to great lengths to make sure all of its flagship LED-backlit TVs had the passive flavour of 3D.

Fuel is aded to that fire by the 47WL968, Toshiba's high-end LED TV, though here it's called 3D Natural.

Arriving in our test labs with four pairs of 3D glasses, the 47WL968 confirms Toshiba as the only brand that offers all three flavours of 3D - though at £7,000 (around AU$10,670/US$11,214) its auto-stereoscopic, glasses-free Toshiba 55ZL2 is arguably little more than a curio.

On the Toshiba 47WL968, using the passive, polarised tech does mean a drop in 3D detail, which some will miss on this Full HD panel, though Toshiba does offer a 100Hz panel to lessen motion blur.

This Edge LED-backlit set adds four HDMI ports, Wi-Fi, home networking, PC mirroring via Intel's WiDi system, two USB inputs (that can record from its Freeview HD tuner) and, of course, a bevy of smart TV apps - including BBC iPlayer and Acetrax - on its Toshiba Places portal.

As befits a flagship TV, the Toshiba 47WL968's design is the work of a professional, Jacob Jensen, who's crafted a super-slim bezel in brushed aluminium.

The bezel itself is tiny, at a mere 10mm wide, though there is a further 7mm between where the bezel ends and the image begins.

The 47-inch Toshiba 47WL968 costs £1,099 (around AU$1,675/US$1,760). It and the 55-inch Toshiba 55WL968 (£1,499, or around AU$2,285/US$2,400) make up Toshiba's WL968 Series, its flagship attempt at Edge LED-backlit TVs.

Elsewhere there's a great value big screen TV - also with 3D Natural - in the shape of the 55-inch Toshiba 55VL963, though it hasn't got Wi-Fi.

If you're after something a little smaller, there are few better second-screen options than the 32-inch Toshiba 32RL958, which presents Toshiba Places apps complete with Wi-Fi for a bargain £399.