Big bet: these CES 2016 gadgets will conquer Las Vegas next month

CES usually follows a predictable pattern: TVs, speakers, laptops, some tablets, a few phones if we're lucky, a smattering of car systems, smarter washing machines and some "fringe" devices like VR, which admittedly is becoming less fringe by the minute.

But at CES 2016, we're expecting a break from the norm.

Already we've learned that car tech and VR will be given a much greater focus during the 2016 edition. Since most companies reserve their next-gen mobiles for MWC, we're looking for the likes of LG, Samsung and Sony to announce stunning wearables, advancements in AR/VR and R&D developments that may never make it to market, but are sure as hell cool to look at (remember Youm?).

From virtual reality headsets and wearables to electric vehicles and drones, this CES promises to bring about a paradigm shift for the biggest tech show of the year. Read on for the top gadgets and trends to look for now and, we'd bet, well into CESes of the future.

Christian de Looper also contributed to this article