iPlayer finally stacks up

The BBC has announced that its iPlayer will now allow users to access programmes broadcast before the current seven-day limit.

This will be most useful for those looking to watch missed episodes from series that may have been broadcast weeks or months before. Shows posted on iPlayer will now be left there indefinitely.

Known as 'series-stacking', this new process will begin on 13 September, 2008. Controller of multi-platform and portfolio at BBC Vision, Simon Nelson, said: "Series stacking marks a key development in our strategy to let audiences view our programmes whenever and wherever they want."

Currently, there are no plans to put older series on the iPlayer that were first broadcast in the corporation's halcyon days.

Compo's early rib-tickling antics on Last Of The Summer Wine will still have to be rediscovered on DVD (or possibly Betamax).