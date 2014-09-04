Foxtel gets price cut with iQ3 announcement

As rumoured, Foxtel has announced that its subscription prices are getting a price cut, with the pay TV provider also announcing the new Foxtel iQ3 set top box is almost ready for launch

Along with restructuring the packages, the basic Entertainment pack is set to cost just $25 a month and will include channels such as BBC, FOX8, Disney Junior, MTV, and National Geographic, totaling more than 40.

"We know that many Australians are aware of the amazing content and technology that Foxtel offers, but feel that the price is not right for their budget," said Foxtel CEO Richard Freudenstein.

A $25 entry point that gives access to over 40 popular channels in our Entertainment Pack will cause millions of people to have another look at Foxtel."

Premium pack can then be added on top of the basic Entertainment package, which includes Sport for an extra $25 per month, Entertainment Plus for $10 per month, Movies $20 per month, Drama for $20 per month, Doco for $10 per month and Kids for $10 per month.

Going HD

Foxtel has announced also that it will now be pushing nine of its channels to HD quality, including Arena, Universal, History, World Movies, Fox Sports, bringing the total HD channels on offer up to 36. The HD pack can be added for $10 per month to the Entertainment pack

The pay TV provider is also introducing a new BoxSets HD channel (part of the Drama pack or on its own for $10 per month), giving you live broadcasts and 'Anytime' - or on demand - access to a library of all the seasons of popular shows like Game of Thrones, Girls, The Sopranos and The Newsroom.

The Platinum HD pack includes all the available packs, included the HD pack and 2 movie rentals per month from the Foxtel store, will cost $134.

Foxtel's new box

The new year-long subscription packages will be on offer from November 3 this year, alongside Foxtel's new iQ3, though a firm launch date hasn't been set for the set top box.

The iQ3 is in its final testing phase, and according to Freudensteing, "... will be the most advanced set-top box available and will provide a revolutionary new way to enjoy the best that Foxtel has to offer."

The set top box is expected to include better customisation and a 'Start Over' feature for when you tune into a show mid-way, along with an improved EPG and search and recommendation functionality.

Foxtel has said also said that its "Triple-Play of television, broadband and home phone" will also be commencing its final trials this November to be ready for an early 2015 roll out.