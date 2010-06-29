86% of plasma TVs to be 3D 'by 2013'

A market research firm based in Seoul is predicting that sales of 3D plasma TVs will rocket in the next three years, with 86 per cent of all plasmas sold in the market to be 3D ready.

There is a big divide at the moment over which technology provides the best 3D experience: LCD or plasma.

TV experts are predicting that 3D will mean a resurgence for plasma, which has taken a bit of a hammering of late, due to the relative cheapness of LCD TVs.

But it seems that the introduction of LED technology has added to the costs of LCDs, now putting the plasma technology at the more reasonable price point.

Displaybank agrees, saying about the 3D market: "3D PDP TV is expected to appeal to consumers from more reasonable price perspective point as the product widens price gap from highly priced 3D LED LCD TV.

"Compared to LCD, PDP has relatively lesser cost increase factors that consequently lead to increased profitability on PDP industry such that the share of 3D PDP TV in all PDP TV market is expected to sharply increase."

Plasma tech

While Displaybank doesn't believe that plasma will be the more dominant technology to view 3D on, it does believe that the relative low cost of adding 3D capabilities means that most plasmas will have the technology by 2013.

"PDP industry suffers from lesser production capacity as well as marketing capability compared to LCD and from not having new investments that market expansion will become difficulty due to the limit in production even with the recognition coming from consumers," said Jusy Hong, senior analyst in Display research group at Displaybank

"3D PDP TV will remain at the limit of replacing 2D PDP TV under the limited PDP TV market."

This will be news to Panasonic, who is betting big that 3D through a plasma TV is the future.

Via Akihabaranews