Microsoft firming up on Windows 7 release date

Windows 7 - not being rushed out because of Vista fail, honest

Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 7 is 'tracking well' for holiday availability, but the company is steadfast about not rushing to release the successor to Vista.

A comment by Microsoft's Senior Vice President of Windows business, Bill Veighte suggesting that testing on the recently released RC was progressing well and should be ready for the US holiday season in November and December.

"With early RC testing and extensive partner feedback we've received, Windows 7 is tracking well for holiday availability," said Veghte.

Caution

However, the company is toeing the party line of making sure that the quality is high before releasing the successor to Windows, with Brandon LeBlanc sounding a note of caution.

"If the telemetry we receive from the Windows 7 RC meets our expectations in terms of quality, then we expect to hit RTM in 3 months or so…" blogged LeBlanc.

"If this happens, it looks like we'll be able to have Windows 7 done in time for the holidays. I want to underscore that our top priority remains QUALITY. This guidance does not alter that principle."

LeBlanc also refers to a post by Microsoft's Head of Business Stephen Sinofsky which reiterates the need for quality and explains how Windows 7 will progress from release candidate (RC) to release to manufacturing (RTM).

A process

"The RTM milestone is not a date, but a process," explains Sinofsky on the Engineering Windows 7 Blog.

"As that process concludes, we are done changing the code and are officially "servicing" Windows 7.

"We do not have a "deadline" we are aiming to meet and the quality (in all dimensions) of the product and a smooth finish are the most important criteria for Windows 7.

"In addition, we have a lot of work going on behind the scenes to build Windows 7 in nearly 100 languages around the world and to make sure all the supporting materials such as our Windows web site, SDK, resource kits, and so on are ready and available in a timely manner."