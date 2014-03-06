ABC has a new iview app for iOS

The new iview for iOS is a lot easier to get around

The ABC has given its video-on-demand app iview for iOS a major upgrade, with a whole new design that's better optimised for iPhones, iPods and iPads.

But while the new upgrade supports iOS 6 and 7, it won't replace the older app, allowing those still on iOS 4.3 and 5 to still have access to iview.

With 1.5 million unique users on iOS, this upgrade comes only a handful of months after the release of iOS 7.

The new iview

The ABC was the first Aussie network to release a video-on-demand/catch up service, launching iview on the web back in 2008.

Besides an all new look, the new app will also include easier navigation through categories, live streaming of ABC News 24 channel, faster searches, customisable watch list, parental filters, social media integration and compatibility with AirPlay.

The ABC will also be overhauling iview on the web alongside with the release of the new app for iOS. The app will remain free to download from Apple's App Store, as well as being ad-free.