Best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus plans and prices in Australia

Naturally, the freshly-launched range of Galaxy handsets contains a Galaxy S10 Plus, and it just so happens that it's one of the most expensive and powerful Android handsets money can buy!
You can check out everything there is to know about this powerful, pretty handset and learn our impressions of it in our Galaxy S10 Plus review, but for those looking to get their hands on it for less, this page will cover the best plans available.
Best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus plans
The Galaxy S10 Plus has been announced in two storage configurations, with a 128GB model starting at $1,499 , and the larger 512GB option setting you back $1,849, but here's some of the best savings we've found on the mammoth Android.
Best overall value & big data – Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 128GB | 200GB data | Samsung Galaxy Buds | $115 pm
While we know there are some cheaper plans about, there is a surprisingly small gap between the more affordable options and Optus' mammoth 200GB data plan. You'll also get 2GB of roaming data, Optus Sport, unlimited international talk and text, and a bonus pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds valued at $249 (although the Buds offer ends 25/22/19). Total cost over 24 months is $2,760
Best budget plan – Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 128GB | 5GB data | Bonus 10GB every three months | $82.45 pm
If you would like to jump on the S10 Plus train without having to break a hundred each month, this plan from Woolworths Mobile (which uses the Telstra network) has some deceptively nifty data tricks. You'll get 5GB of data to use each month, as well as an extra 10GB every three months, and any unused data will be saved in the Data Bank up to 100GB. Total cost over 24 months is $1,978.80
