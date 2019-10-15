Best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus plans and prices in Australia

Naturally, the freshly-launched range of Galaxy handsets contains a Galaxy S10 Plus, and it just so happens that it's one of the most expensive and powerful Android handsets money can buy!

You can check out everything there is to know about this powerful, pretty handset and learn our impressions of it in our Galaxy S10 Plus review, but for those looking to get their hands on it for less, this page will cover the best plans available.

Best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus plans

The Galaxy S10 Plus has been announced in two storage configurations, with a 128GB model starting at $1,499 , and the larger 512GB option setting you back $1,849, but here's some of the best savings we've found on the mammoth Android.

Best overall value & big data – Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 128GB | 200GB data | Samsung Galaxy Buds | $115 pm While we know there are some cheaper plans about, there is a surprisingly small gap between the more affordable options and Optus' mammoth 200GB data plan. You'll also get 2GB of roaming data, Optus Sport, unlimited international talk and text, and a bonus pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds valued at $249 (although the Buds offer ends 25/22/19). Total cost over 24 months is $2,760

