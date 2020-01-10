This year at CES 2020, Roborock is spreading out from their usual robot vacuum fare with a new handheld vacuum cleaner. The H6 builds on Roborock’s lineage, and packages it into a lightweight, powerful unit perfect for any home.

The H6 is the very first vacuum in the world to use a lithium polymer battery . The H6 runs for 90 minutes in eco mode or 10 minutes on full blast. The handle-mounted OLED screen displays how much longer the H6 can run, alongside other helpful notifications. The Roborock H6 is ideal for cleaning ceilings, shelves, and other high, hard-to-reach spots thanks to weighing a mere 3 lbs.

The H6 boasts plenty of power, even with the long battery life and lightweight. A 420W multi-layer impeller lifts dirt settled deep into carpets and other soft material. Twin washable HEPA filters capture 99.97% of particles while you're busy cleaning.

That’s not the only thing Roborock had to show at CES. They also announced the S6 Pure . It hosts the same laser-guided navigation and floor-mapping AI as previous models. It also has sensors for protecting against falls, but it’s set apart from previous models with a more affordable price tag.