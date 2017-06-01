Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 may be more expensive than you expected

Samsung is almost ready to release old Galaxy Note 7 units repackaged and refurbished as a new device, but the price has just leaked and it may not be as affordable as some people were hoping for.

A recent leak from South Korea shows the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 with a price tag of 699,600 won. In a straight conversion, that would mean a price of $620, £480 or AU$840.

Some were hoping Samsung would opt for a much lower price than the Galaxy Note 7, which launched at $880 (£749, AU$1,349).

The Fan Edition

Rumors suggest the phone will be called the Galaxy Note FE and will be put inside the same body of the recycled Galaxy Note 7 units.

The specs look to be similar to the Note 7 with a 5.7-inch QHD display, Exynos 8890 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 12MP camera.

Samsung is being careful about the battery in the new Note FE as well and shrinking it down to a 3,200mAh cell to be safe.

The refurbished Note 7 release date is rumored for June, so we may see the phone go on sale in South Korea very soon. Whether it will ever come to the rest of the world is unclear.