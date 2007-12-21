Sennheiser launches CX 400 in-ear phone

Sennheiser has launched an upgraded version of its popular CX 300 in-ear phone, the CX 400.

Intended as a cheap yet classy and noticeable upgrade to standard iPod or MP3 player headphones, the CX 400 boasts several improvements over the CX 300. Sennheiser claims that bass on the CX 400 has been improved, and that they also offer greater clarity and improved dynamics as well as extremely balanced sound.

Noise cancellation

Of course, the primary benefit with in-ear phones are that they cancel out surrounding noise, while sparing others the annoyance of having to endure the tinny by-product common to many open-back or poorly insulated headphones. Sennheiser also claims that its new phones are exceptionally comfortable to wear.

Sennheiser's new CX 400 is available in a choice of four colours: high gloss black, high gloss white, high gloss silver and something called 'Bordeaux red'. From what we can see this appears to be more of an oak-aged Grand Cru than cheap, early release claret.

The phones come attached to a short symmetrical cord that's designed to help eliminate long-length cord tangle. However, an extension cord is also supplied should you need some added length. The phones also come with a carry case and three sizes of ear adaptor.

The Sennheiser CX 400 is expected to retail for £54.99.