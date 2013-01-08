Sony refreshes compact camera lineup with long zoom and Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi technology in the Sony WX200 helps you upload your cat photos quicker

Sony has refreshed its compact camera lineup at CES 2013, introducing five new models across its range.

The Sony WX200 and Sony WX60 both feature the brand's own Exmor R CMOS sensors (18.2 million and 16.2 million pixels, respectively), which it claims deliver images rich in detail.

Sony also says it has improved Optical Steadyshot to greatly improve the camera's ability to reduce the effect of camera shake.

Both cameras feature Clear Image Zoom to boost the 8x and 10x zooms, to double their capability.

Superior Auto mode has also been upgraded, so it can now recognise a wider range of shooting situations, including difficult low-light scenes.

Inbuilt Wi-Fi is included on the Sony Cyber-Shot WX200, and is designed to make image sharing easier. Full resolution images can be transmitted wirelessly to a smartphone or tablet and uploaded to social networks via the Sony PlayMemories mobile app. You can also use a smartphone as a remote control for the camera.

Beauty Effect is featured across the entire new lineup, and is designed to bring out the best in portrait subjects by retouching photos to remove skin blemishes and wrinkles.

All new models also include Advanced Flash, which extends the camera's effective flash range, which should be useful for party shots.

Rugged shooting

The Cyber-Shot TF1 is Sony's new rugged offering. It is snow, sand, dust and freezeproof and waterproof down to 10 metres (33ft). The body is shock-resistant, with a "fumble-free" design.

It also includes a 16.1 million pixel Super HAD CCD sensor, 2.7-inch LCD screen and a 4x optical zoom lens.

Meanwhile, the Sony Cyber-Shot H200 is a bridge camera with a 26x optical zoom. It features a 20.1 million pixel Super HAD CCD sensor and 3-inch LCD screen.

Finally, the light and small Sony Cyber-Shot W710 is aimed at novices and has a 16.1 million pixel Super HAD CCD sensor, 5x optical zoom lens, HD video and advanced flash mode.

Pricing has yet to be revealed, but all of the new cameras should be available from February.