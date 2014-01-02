Samsung launches NX30 - 'professionally' inspired CSC

Samsung has introduced a new compact system camera to its range.

The NX30 is joined by a new 16-50mm f/2-2.8 "premium" S lens, the first of its kind for Samsung.

It appears that the NX30 features the same 20.3 million pixel APS-C CMOS sensor as found in all of the other current NX cameras.

Alongside that sensor, the NX30 features some other appealing specifications that are likely to grab the attention of the serious photographer. For starters there's a fast (1/8000 second) shutter speed capability and 9 frames per second (FPS) continuous shooting function.

The camera also features, for the first time in a Samsung CSC, a tiltable electronic viewfinder with 2,359k dot resolution. The 3 inch touch screen display is also movable, offering full articulation.

As with the majority of Samsung's range, the NX30 features both Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity, making it easy to share quickly with other devices or straight to social networking sites, such as Facebook.

Connectivity features

The Photo Beam feature allows for the transfer an image to a smartphone or tablet by simply touching the two devices together with no other configuration needed. MobileLink means you can select multiple images to send to four different smart devices at once. You can also use a smartphone or tablet to capture shots remotely while keeping control over settings such as shutter speed and aperture.

Dropbox, the web storage service, is pre-loaded on the NX30 (in selected regions).

Other features include a DRIMeIV image processing engine and full HD video recording.

The new 16-50mm f/2-2.8 ED OIS lens is the brightest 3x optical zoom lens in its class and is also splash and dust proof for challenging conditions. It features an Ultra-Precise Stepping Motor (UPSM), which Samsung claims is an improvement on a conventional Stepping Motor (SM).

Samsung is also introducing a new 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 Power Zoom ED OIS lens, which is lightweight and compact and designed for travelling photographers. A new "seesaw" type button makes it quick to zoom throughout the range. It also features Samsung's iFunction button, for controlling settings, such as aperture, directly from the lens itself.

Pricing and availability has yet to be announced.