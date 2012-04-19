Verizon leaning towards Windows Phone

Verizon has hinted at a shift in favor of more Windows Phone support from the carrier.

During a conference call today, Verizon chief financial officer Fran Shammo talked up how Verizon hopes to drive Windows Phone sales similarly to how it did for Android.

"We created the Android platform from the beginning and it is an incredible platform today that we helped to create," Shammo said.

"We are looking to do the same thing with a third ecosystem."

T-Mobile first to support Android OS

Of course, T-Mobile was actually the first carrier to support the Android OS, but shortly after that beginning Verizon pushed hard to make the Motorola Droid a mainstream success.

Verizon saying it wants to support Windows Phone is one thing, but with only the unimpressive HTC Trophy on the carrier so far, it's a difficult claim to make.

The Nokia Lumia 900 is currently the premiere Windows Phone device, available only through AT&T.

Via CNET