T-Mobile confirms HTC Desire is on sale now

After the confusion over whether T-Mobile is stocking the HTC Desire yet, TechRadar has spoken to the network to clarify the situation.

Apparently the phone is now on sale via the website, so T-Mobile has gone live ahead of its previously stated 26 March UK release date.

Many readers contacted us to say they were being told they couldn't order the phone or it was out of stock, and T-Mobile has admitted a slight problem with the HTC Desire ordering process:

""We can confirm that the HTC Desire is now available to order from our website, with a delivery time of around 7 days, and will be available in stores from Monday 29 March.

Glitch

"A technical glitch which had shown the device as out of stock has now been amended, and we apologies for any inconvenience or confusion this has caused."

We've not been able to get word on whether the stock is for new or existing customers, although we are hearing that T-Mobile has stock for both.

But don't worry if you're not with the pink network – Vodafone, O2, Orange, 3 and Virgin Media are all going to be stocking it within the month.